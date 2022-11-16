The Best of Detroit 2022

It’s time for one of our favorite issues of the year: our annual Best of Detroit issue. Sure, it’s a lot of work to set up the ballot and analyze all the responses, but every other week, you read about what we have to say — this week, we get to hear about what you think. The results of our poll are in, and our readers let us know about their local favorites in more than 400 categories, including arts and entertainment, bars and clubs, casinos, drinks, food, retail and services, and cannabis. Let’s see what you had to say. —Lee DeVito

Illustrations by James Anderson