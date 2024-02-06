You can brighten up your life at the Cranbrook House & Gardens annual Winter Houseplant Sale

Sales help support improvements to the greenhouse and other general operations

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 1:08 pm

click to enlarge Go green: The Cranbrook House & Gardens Winter Houseplant Sale. - Eric Franchy/Cranbrook House & Gardens
Eric Franchy/Cranbrook House & Gardens
Go green: The Cranbrook House & Gardens Winter Houseplant Sale.

If your home is in need of a more lively ambiance, you need more houseplants — and the Cranbrook House & Gardens Winter Houseplant Sale is where you can get them. The event is happening for the ninth year in a row at Cranbrook’s Conservatory Greenhouse, which was built in 1950 and features habitats for tropical plants and orchids, among others. At this upcoming sale, you can pick up begonias, bromeliads, calathea, dish gardens, monstera, orchids, peperomia, purple hearts, succulents, cacti, and more. House plants can improve the well-being of people who care for them — plus, the plant sales will help support improvements to the greenhouse and other general operations at Cranbrook House & Gardens.

Event Details
9th Annual Winter Houseplant Sale in the Greenhouse at Cranbrook House & Gardens

9th Annual Winter Houseplant Sale in the Greenhouse at Cranbrook House & Gardens

Fri., Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cranbrook House & Gardens 380 Lone Pine Rd, Bloomfield Hills Oakland County

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

