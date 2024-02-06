You can brighten up your life at the Cranbrook House & Gardens annual Winter Houseplant Sale

click to enlarge Eric Franchy/Cranbrook House & Gardens Go green: The Cranbrook House & Gardens Winter Houseplant Sale.

If your home is in need of a more lively ambiance, you need more houseplants — and the Cranbrook House & Gardens Winter Houseplant Sale is where you can get them. The event is happening for the ninth year in a row at Cranbrook’s Conservatory Greenhouse, which was built in 1950 and features habitats for tropical plants and orchids, among others. At this upcoming sale, you can pick up begonias, bromeliads, calathea, dish gardens, monstera, orchids, peperomia, purple hearts, succulents, cacti, and more. House plants can improve the well-being of people who care for them — plus, the plant sales will help support improvements to the greenhouse and other general operations at Cranbrook House & Gardens.

