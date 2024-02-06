Ex-prisoner Ray Gray celebrates freedom with Detroit art show

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A painting by Ray Gray.

In 1973, Ray Gray, then a promising 21-year-old boxer and four-time Golden Gloves boxing champ, was convicted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Army veteran Reuben Bryant during a robbery on Detroit’s west side — a crime he and his supporters have long maintained he did not commit, due to a lack of physical evidence. While behind bars, Gray developed a talent for painting, and his surreal images — which mix realistic techniques with fantastical scenes, and are often imbued with a sense of peace — helped him cope with the wrongful imprisonment. After Metro Times reported on his case and following a plea deal with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office, Gray was released in 2021 after nearly 50 years. He will celebrate his new life as an artist with an exhibition and reception on Saturday at The Congregation coffee shop in Detroit.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter