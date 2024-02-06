Ex-prisoner Ray Gray celebrates freedom with Detroit art show

The former boxer turned to art when he was sentenced to nearly 50 years behind bars for a crime he says he did not commit

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 12:50 pm

click to enlarge A painting by Ray Gray. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A painting by Ray Gray.

In 1973, Ray Gray, then a promising 21-year-old boxer and four-time Golden Gloves boxing champ, was convicted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Army veteran Reuben Bryant during a robbery on Detroit’s west side — a crime he and his supporters have long maintained he did not commit, due to a lack of physical evidence. While behind bars, Gray developed a talent for painting, and his surreal images — which mix realistic techniques with fantastical scenes, and are often imbued with a sense of peace — helped him cope with the wrongful imprisonment. After Metro Times reported on his case and following a plea deal with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office, Gray was released in 2021 after nearly 50 years. He will celebrate his new life as an artist with an exhibition and reception on Saturday at The Congregation coffee shop in Detroit.

Event Details
Ray Gray art exhibition and reception

Sat., Feb. 10, 3-5 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10, 3-5 p.m.

The Congregation Detroit 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd,, Detroit Detroit

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

