Where to ring in 2024 in metro Detroit

Parties

Big Pink: Champagne Supernova NYE Celebration



DJ Killa Squid, Big Pink founder Munch, DJ K Dirty, and Sky Jetta, will be spinning sounds to bring in the new year. A complimentary glass of champagne will be provided with every ticket purchase.



From 9 p.m.-4 a.m.; Big Pink, 6440 Wight St., Detroit; ra.co; $30.

Centerpoint Marriott of Auburn Hills: Red Rendezvous NYE Gala



This black-tie event, billed as the “most exclusive New Year’s Eve celebration,” includes a midnight champagne toast, a cigar bar, desserts, food, and a red-carpet arrival. VIP options are also available if you want access to a more intimate experience in the Red Room, private bars, and more.



Starts at 7 p.m.; Centerpoint Marriott of Auburn Hills; 3600 Centerpoint Pkwy., Auburn Hills; 248-253-9800; ticketspice.com; $150.

The Daxton Hotel: Casino Royale NYE



This James Bond 007-themed event includes DJs and dancing, live entertainment, VIP booths, and optional discounted overnight rooms. Dress to impress!



From 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; The Daxton Hotel, 298 South Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; eventbrite.com; $125-$4,250. Ages 21+ only.

Detroit Fleat: Burlesque NYE



Burlesque performances from Miss Holly Hock and Josephine Shaker, plus shareable bites, champagne toast, and swag.



From 8 p.m.-1 a.m.; Detroit Fleat, 1820 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; exploretock.com; $90–$1,500 per party.

El Club: Jerk X Jollof



Sounds from Blakito and Summer Knocks (Toronto), with food by Yum Village included with ticket price while supplies last.



Starts at 10 p.m., El Club, 4114 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; dice.fm; $17

Elektricity: Channel 95.5



Get pumped with dance DJs and complimentary sliders when midnight strikes at this party.



From 8 p.m.-4 a.m.; Elektricity, 15 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; prekindle.com; $25.

Leland City Club



The main room of this underground spot will feature house music from Golf Clap, DEEPFAKE, and Wave Point. The bar room will host Jay Misanthropia and Parallax.



Starts at 9 p.m.; Leland City Club, 400 Bagley St., Detroit; dice.fm; $23.69.

Love and Tequila



Watch the ball drop at one of the city’s newest spots with music, drinks, food, bottle service, and party favors.



From 8 p.m.-3 a.m.; 18 W. Adams St., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $5-$10.

The Loving Touch: Glam Rock NYE



Dress up with platform shoes, spandex, and velvet for this event, and get ready to jam to David Bowie, Elton John, and other ’70s glam rock favorites spun by DJ Bryan Foreman. Detroit’s own Bad Magnets will also be performing a set of glam rock hits before the clock strikes midnight.



Starts at 9 p.m.; the Loving Touch, 22700 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; ticketweb.com; $12.

The Magic Bag: ’90s vs. ’80s NYE



Get your best ’80s or ’90s attire ready for this event, hosted by Class of ’98 and Mega 80’s for a clash of two eras.



Starts at 8 p.m., The Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave., ticketweb.com; Ferndale; $35.

The Magic Stick: supertask



This supertask show will welcome 2024 with support from Chief Kaya and Common Creation, as well as locals Major Arcana and Selyna Alvarez.



From 8 p.m.-4 a.m.; Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; ticketweb.com; $18.75-$25.

Marble Bar: Surrealist Ball with Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale



Haute to Death’s NYE party is back with the Godmother of House.



Starts at 9 p.m., Marble Bar, 1501 Holden St., Detroit; ra.co; $11.45-$17.15.

Masonic Temple: Resolution Ball



Celebrating its 20th year, this Chicago-Vegas-style event bills itself as “Detroit’s largest and most exclusive New Year’s Eve party since 2003.” All ticket holders will get access to a champagne reception upon arrival and a midnight snack station.



Starts at 9 p.m.; Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $40-$195.

The Narthex: New Year’s Eve 2023 Unholy Cowntdown



Hosted in a revamped church by Syncytium, this “moo-mentous” occasion features performances, DJs, a champagne toast, and more.



From 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; The Narthex, 4103 Cadillac Blvd., Detroit; eventbrite.com;$25-$35.

Northern Lights Lounge: Playboy After Dark - Detroit Edition



This evening of rock ’n’ Roll, presented by Old Soul Vintage, will feature sounds by Detroit-based bands Sugar Tradition, Shadow Show, the Stools, and Toe Heads. Formal ’60s and ’70s-inspired attire is encouraged.



Starts at 9 p.m.; Northern Lights Lounge, 660 W. Baltimore St., Detroit; eventcreate.com; $10-20.

Spot Lite: House Party New Year’s Eve



Detroit DJ duo House Party will join other local DJs for a New Year’s Eve party with a black-tie, masquerade theme. There will be a champagne toast and party favors.



From 9 p.m.-4 a.m.; Spot Lite, 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; ra.co; $50.

Tangent Gallery: Much Love NYE



Music from Distinct Motive, Zen Selekta, and more than 30 artists, and a free buffet from 8-10 p.m. and champagne toast at midnight.



Starts at 7 p.m., Tangent Gallery & Hastings Street Ballroom, 715 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $25.

TV Lounge



Music from Eddie C, Loren, Mike “Agent X” Clark, Mister Joshooa, Tony Foster, and more.



Starts at 10 p.m., TV Lounge, 2548 Grand River Ave., Detroit; ra.co; $22.85-$34.30.

Willis Show Bar: The At-Will Band



This all-inclusive party will provide live music from the At-Will Band with Al’Exist and other special guests, hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast, and other surprises.



Starts at 9:30 p.m.; 4156 3rd St., Detroit; sevenrooms.com; $150.

Dining

FRAMEbar: New Year’s Eve STEAKbar



Chef Michael Barrera will be curating an a-la-carte menu experience for the occasion. The spot will feature martinis alongside a mid-century ’70s vibe in low light.



From 4-10 p.m.; 23839 John R. Rd. #1, Hazel Park; Reservations recommended; $25.

Oak & Reel



If food is what you fancy going into the new year, Oak & Reel has got you covered with a four-course Michelin-star experience. Chef Jared Gadbaw will be serving dishes from his seasonal menu such as homemade pasta, crudo, and fresh seafood, as well as holiday specials to choose from.



Multiple time slots available; 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; exploretock.com/oakandreel; $135.

Miscellaneous

Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins



If you enjoy hockey, you can hit this Red Wings game on New Year’s Eve to pregame before going out to a party.



Starts at 5 p.m.; Little Caesars Arena, Detroit; ticketmaster.com; varying prices.

