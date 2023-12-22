Attorney Mike Morse is giving Detroiters free Uber rides for New Year’s Eve

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Mike Morse Law Firm is bringing back its “Ride Free NYE” campaign.

While you’re figuring out where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in metro Detroit, don’t forget the most important thing of all — how to get home.

To that end, the Mike Morse Law Firm is bringing back its “Ride Free NYE” campaign for a second year to help metro Detroiters ring in 2024 safely.

The company, which has been running in Michigan for over 30 years, helps protect the rights of auto accident and injury victims. On one of the most dangerous nights of the year for drivers, this promotion preemptively aids that work, the firm says.

“As we approach New Year’s Eve, a time of celebration and reflection, our firm wants to do our part to help everyone have a safe and responsible way to ring in the new year,” Mike Morse, founder of Mike Morse Law Firm and the guy on the those ubiquitous billboards around town, said in a press release. “By offering complimentary Uber rides, we hope to reduce the number of accidents and injuries on our roads during this festive time. I truly believe in not only advocating for our clients but also taking proactive steps to prevent accidents, promote responsible behavior, and try to ensure everyone has a safe and happy start to the new year.”

The law firm will provide 1,000 vouchers for people who plan to go out in the Detroit area for the holiday. From Dec. 26-31, anyone who wants a $20 Uber voucher can obtain one online at 855mikewins.com/ridefreenye, while supplies last.

To use the voucher, rides must be taken in metro Detroit between 5 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 31, and 5 a.m. on Mon., Jan 1.

