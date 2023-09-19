The Black Footwear Forum returns to Detroit’s Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

It opens on Thursday with a ribbon cutting for a new student-designed lounge

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 12:53 pm

click to enlarge Dr. D’Wayne Edwards in front of the historic Lewis College of Business. - PENSOLE/ Instagram
PENSOLE/ Instagram
Dr. D’Wayne Edwards in front of the historic Lewis College of Business.

Hosted at Detroit’s HBCU Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design, the Black Footwear Forum will feature a host of panel talks and wellness events. This year’s guest speakers include costume designer Ruth Carter — who won two Academy Awards for her work on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — and hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Caz. It opens on Thursday, with a ribbon cutting for a new student-designed Pepsi x Frito-Lay Refresh and Relax Lounge at Pensole Lewis College. Grandmaster Caz will give a keynote speech “Culture is Currency: Know Your Worth” on Friday, followed by a hip-hop design panel led by fashion designer April Walker. Saturday will include opening remarks from a surprise guest followed by “Black Genius Conversation” sessions with Nike executive Larry Miller. It ends on Sunday with a wellness day for women that includes a leadership workshop, R&B yoga, and brunch, plus a separate wellness workshop for men led by Jason Mayden, Kenneth Anand, and Trevor Edwards.

Event Details
Black Footwear Forum

Black Footwear Forum

Sept. 21-24

Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design 200 Walker St., Detroit Detroit

