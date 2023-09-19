The Funky Ferndale Art Fair and DIY Street Fair celebrate all forms of creativity this weekend

Ferndale is so funky that it gets two art fairs

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 10:12 am

click to enlarge The Funky Ferndale Art Fair and DIY Street Fair bring art vendors, live music, food, and more to downtown Ferndale. - DIY Street Festival
DIY Street Festival
The Funky Ferndale Art Fair and DIY Street Fair bring art vendors, live music, food, and more to downtown Ferndale.

Ferndale is so funky that it gets two art fairs. This weekend the long-standing Funky Ferndale Art Fair and DIY Street Fair will crop up in downtown Ferndale with art vendors, live music, food, and more. DIY Street Fair is celebrating 15 years with more than 150 local vendors ranging from painters, jewelers, fashion designers, and more, along with live performances from big-name national acts like Ted Leo, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, the Beggars, and others. Meanwhile, the Funky Ferndale Art Fair is celebrating its 19th annual fair with a juried show of some 140 artists, including the internationally renowned street chalk artist David Zinn, who will create 3D illusions out of chalk drawings, among others. In all, the show includes artists working in every medium you can think of, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, mixed media, fiber, clay, and more. There’s even an Authors Tent featuring a dozen local authors and their books for children and young adults and an acoustic jazz stage in case the indie rock at DIY Street Fair isn’t quite your thing.

Event Details
DIY Street Fair

DIY Street Fair

Fri., Sept. 22, Sat., Sept. 23 and Sun., Sept. 24

Downtown Ferndale 9 Mile and Woodward, Ferndale Oakland County

Event Details
Funky Ferndale Art Fair

Funky Ferndale Art Fair

Fri., Sept. 22, Sat., Sept. 23 and Sun., Sept. 24

Downtown Ferndale 9 Mile and Woodward, Ferndale Oakland County

