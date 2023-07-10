The ‘Barbie’ craze lands in Detroit with pink-themed Campus Martius beach party

It’s giving so much pink it hurts our eyes

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 1:20 pm

click to enlarge Seriously, why is this pink so bright? - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Seriously, why is this pink so bright?

This Barbie hangs out at fake beaches in Detroit.

On Thursday, July 13, The Beach at Campus Martius will host a Barbie-themed beach party in anticipation of the upcoming film from 4-9 p.m.

It’s giving so much pink that it hurts our eyes as Barbie lovers are encouraged to dress up in “Barbie pink” to take photos in a life-size Barbie box. The person with the best Barbie outfit will get a chance to win VIP tickets to an advance screening of the new Barbie movie.

BrisaBar will offer “Pink Dream” cocktails for the event made with coconut rum, orange juice, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine with a sugar rim, topped with a cherry and more pineapple juice. There will also be cotton candy via Spun Sugar Detroit and live music from Detroit-based DJ Thornstryker and Mami Wata.

The Greta Gerwig-directed, Margot Robbie-starring Barbie movie hits theaters on July 21 and we’re honestly only here for Issa Rae.

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
