BrisaBar, downtown Detroit’s beach-themed getaway, is returning this summer

Visitors can enjoy tropical cocktails, DJs, and lots of sand

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 10:23 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Beach-themed BrisaBar returns to Detroit. - Elia Group/Iconic Collection
Elia Group/Iconic Collection
Beach-themed BrisaBar returns to Detroit.

Once again, Campus Martius Park is set to become transformed into a tropical getaway right in the heart of downtown Detroit.

BrisaBar, a beach-themed bar and dining spot, will return for the summer season on Thursday, May 18.

The project comes from the Downtown Detroit Partnership and Birmingham-based Elia Group, whose Iconic Collection portfolio includes Detroit’s nearby Parc and Anchor Bar restaurants, as well as Birmingham’s 220 Merrill, among others. In the winter, Elia Group also runs the Cadillac Lodge venue in Cadillac Square.

BrisaBar will feature al fresco dining with lunch and dinner options, tropical cocktails, and lots of sand, so guests can feel free to take off their shoes and pretend they’re on an island retreat.

“At Elia Group, we pride ourselves on our ability to transform the ordinary into entirely iconic environments and that’s exactly what our guests will experience this summer at Detroit’s only downtown beach,” Elia Group founder and CEO Zaid Elia said in a statement. “We’re honored to continue our partnership with the Downtown Detroit Partnership to bring Detroit’s hottest summer party back for another momentous season.”

BrisaBar will also feature live entertainment, including DJs on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon brunch. Campus Martius Park will also host “Movie Nights In The D” on Wednesday evenings, screening films outdoors.

BrisaBar’s expanded hours are from 11 a.m-9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday for lunch, happy hour, and dinner, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Happy Hour is served Monday through Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

BrisaBar will remain open through September, weather permitting.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Insomnia Cookies to open second metro Detroit location

By Lee DeVito

Insomnia Cookies to open second metro Detroit location

Founders Brewing abruptly closes Detroit taproom following new racial discrimination complaint

By Lee DeVito

Founders Brewing abruptly closes Detroit taproom following new racial discrimination complaint

Gourmet waffles are coming to Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

By Lee DeVito

Waffle Café Detroit will offer both sweet and savory gourmet waffles.

Detroit Institute of Bagels expands Jewish deli offerings in Core City

By Jane Slaughter

Core City’s Detroit Institute of Bagels has added a new matzo-ball soup to its menu.

Also in Food & Drink

Insomnia Cookies to open second metro Detroit location

By Lee DeVito

Insomnia Cookies to open second metro Detroit location

Detroit Institute of Bagels expands Jewish deli offerings in Core City

By Jane Slaughter

Core City’s Detroit Institute of Bagels has added a new matzo-ball soup to its menu.

Detroit’s former Ima space to host Summertown Fresh Bar smoothie and juice concept

By Randiah Camille Green

Ima's original location in Corktown is turning into a juice and smoothie bar with a small selection of alcoholic beverages.

DiGiorno gets into the Detroit-style pizza game

By Lee DeVito

DiGiorno has unveiled a new line of “Detroit-style” pizzas.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us