Sue, the queen of T. rex fossils, is visiting metro Detroit’s Cranbrook Institute of Science

A replica of one of the best-preserved dinosaur fossils ever discovered in on view through April 30

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 12:48 pm

click to enlarge A dinosaur named Sue. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A dinosaur named Sue.

Tyrannosaurus rex was one the kings of the dinosaurs, and among existing fossils, Sue is the queen.

That was the name given to one of the largest and best preserved specimens of the prehistoric creature ever found, named after explorer Sue Hendrickson, who discovered the fossil in South Dakota in 1990.

While the real fossil is on display as part of the permanent collection of Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History, a cast of the 13-foot-high, 40-foot-long dino skeleton is on display at Cranbrook’s Institute of Science starting Saturday.

The traveling exhibition includes a history of how Sue was discovered and excavated, computer animations showing how Sue moved, a fleshed-out model of a T. rex battling the duck-billed herbivore Edmontosaurus, replicas of other animals and plants that lived during the Late Cretaceous period, and even a chance to hear scientists’ best guess of what Sue’s growl could have sounded like.

The exhibition is presented in both English and Spanish and is on view through April 30, 2023.

The Cranbrook Institute of Science is located at 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills; 248-645-3200; science.cranbrook.edu. Tickets start at $10 for adults, or $9 for Institute of Science Standard Members, and $8 for children under 12 or seniors older than 65.

Event Details
SUE: The T. rex Experience

SUE: The T. rex Experience

Sat., Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cranbrook Institute of Science 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills Greater Birmingham Area

