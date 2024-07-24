Metro Times to participate in Detroit Story Fest

  1. Arts & Culture
Reporter Steve Neavling will talk about the year he spent investigating the Detroit Fire Department

Jul 24, 2024 at 11:41 am
Detroit Story Fest is set for Thursday, Oct. 10 at the DIA’s Detroit Film Theatre.
Detroit Story Fest is set for Thursday, Oct. 10 at the DIA’s Detroit Film Theatre. Courtesy of Detroit Story Fest
An upcoming event will offer a behind-the-scenes look at some of the biggest stories in Detroit, and Metro Times is one of the newsrooms participating.

Detroit Story Fest is set for Thursday, Oct. 10 at the DIA’s Detroit Film Theatre.

Our reporter Steve Neavling will join journalists from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan Public Radio, BridgeDetroit, WDET, Chalkbeat Detroit, Planet Detroit, Model D, and more.

For the event, Neavling plans to talk about a yearlong investigative project he did for his website Motor City Muckraker on chronic problems at the Detroit Fire Department. During that time he worked for free, spending 14 hours a day going to fires, listening to the scanner, interviewing firefighters and fire victims, and reviewing public records.

After the series was published Mayor Mike Duggan terminated the fire commissioner, launched a program to fix fire hydrants, and purchased a new fleet of fire engines and ladder trucks.

“Very few people know about the wild, behind-the-scenes stories of this project,” Neavling says. “I’m excited to reveal just how bizarre and affirming this experience was. I was evicted from my apartment and often had to choose between food and gas, but I came out of it with a profound appreciation for journalism and Detroiters.”

Early bird tickets to the live show are only $17 and available from Eventbrite. (Metro Times earns a commission from all sales using this link.)

Event Details
Detroit Story Fest

Detroit Story Fest

Thu., Oct. 10, 7-10 p.m.

Detroit Film Theatre (DFT) 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$17

Detroit Story Fest is produced by Back Pocket Media and sponsored by the Knight Foundation and the Friends of the Detroit Film Theatre. Information on sponsorship opportunities is available at [email protected].

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

