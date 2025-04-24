  1. Arts & Culture
Tino G’s ‘Tales From the D’ returns to PBS

New episode on jazz saxophonist Dave McMurray premieres Friday night at the Detroit Historical Museum

By
Apr 24, 2025 at 10:17 am
Dave McMurray. - Christopher Wilson
Christopher Wilson
Dave McMurray.

Tino Gross’s acclaimed music documentary series Tales From the D is coming back to Detroit public television, with the latest episode scheduled to premiere Friday night at the Detroit Historical Museum.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tony D’Annunzio (The Grande Ballroom Story), Tales From the D examines the legacy of iconic local musicians such as drummer Johnny “Bee” Badanjek (the Detroit Wheels, the Rockets), guitarist Dennis Coffey (the Funk Brothers), Blue Note recording artist Dave McMurray (Was Not Was, Rolling Stones, Pan-Detroit Ensemble) and Don Was (producer of literally everything).

MC’d by WDIV’s ​​Greg Russell, Friday’s screening of the Dave McMurray episode will include hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and a live performance from the Kasan Belgrave Quintet. McMurray is recovering from back surgery and is not expected to perform Friday night, but he hopes to be in attendance.

“Dave is one of the great musicians who, like Marcus Belgrave and Kenny Cox — these are jazz guys who stayed in Detroit when they had abundant talent and could’ve went to New York,” says Gross (Howling Diablos, Dumpster Machine). “He plays great, he makes people feel good, and he’s a great mentor to younger musicians. He’s just the kind of guy we thought was worthy of a profile on Tales From the D.”

It comes as no surprise when Gross tells us this is the greatest music city in the world, especially when it comes to jazz. “Detroit is the jazz fucking epicenter, man — and it has been, goin’ back five or six decades to Blue Note Records in the ’50s. I mean, everybody on the label is from Detroit … and Dave McMurray’s a huge part of that.”

“It should be a great time Friday night,” says D’Annunzio. “You get a chance to learn Dave’s story, and you get to tour the museum while you’re there — what’s not to like? So come on out and help us spread some positive vibes for a speedy recovery.”

Friday’s event starts at 6 p.m. at the Detroit Historical Museum; 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit; detroithistorical.org. Tickets are available online or at the door for $35.

Tales From the D airs Friday nights at 9:30 p.m. on Detroit PBS.

Event Details

Tales from the D: Dave McMurray

Fri., April 25, 6-9:30 p.m.

Detroit Historical Museum 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

Dave Mesrey
SPJ Award–winning journalist Dave Mesrey is a veteran copy editor who’s worked for the Detroit Metro Times, Motor City Muckraker, The Detroit News, and ESPN’s Grantland.com. The editor of Willie Horton’s autobiography, “The People’s Champion,” Mesrey is also a founding member of the Hamtramck Stadium Grounds Crew...
