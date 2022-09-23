Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit sneaker shop launches app with a portion of the proceeds going to DPSCD

$3 of each subscription to the Fire Exchange app will be donated to the Detroit Public Schools Community District

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 5:06 pm

click to enlarge Frederick Paul II, the owner of Fahrenheit 313. - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Frederick Paul II, the owner of Fahrenheit 313.

The last time we spoke with Frederick Paul II, he was preparing to open his sneaker store Fahrenheit 313 on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion. Paul's grand opening was March 13, 2020, the same day Governor Whitmer announced the closure of K-12 schools and three days before businesses began to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many businesses were forced to close their doors during the pandemic, Paul's sneaker shop survived despite the odds being stacked against him.

"Our grand opening day was great but then literally we shut down the next week, so for me it was like you know, it was just survival at that point ," says Paul. "Like, we worked so hard to get here, and we're not gonna let this stop us. It was just about using our resources and being creative as soon as the store had to shutdown."

During the shutdown, Paul began to work on developing the store's online presence, which would eventually build not only his customer base, but a community. Paul relied heavily on social media to keep his customer engaged creating conversational polls on Instagram and relying on online sales to continue to build.

Two years later, Paul is now ready to expand the community with the release of his app Fire Exchange. The app allows sneaker fans to not only engage with each other and discuss the latest sneaker news and trends, it allows them to have exclusive access and perks at Fahrenheit 313. One of the exclusive perks is the Backroom, a function on the app that allows subscribers to view the backroom inventory of Fahrenheit 313 before it hits the floor.

"Customers come in all the time and say, 'Hey, is this all the inventory you have? Can I see what's in the back?' That's essentially what it's going to be, a peek into our vault, and first dibs on the inventory that we get in store," says Paul.

Paul says the idea for the app came from the customers who can't easily access his store, but still want to be interact with the owners and other sneaker fans.

While the app is free to download, the monthly subscription is $15, with $3 of that being donated back to the Detroit Public Schools Community District. The Renaissance High School graduate says this is just the beginning of his plans to continue to grow and give back to the community that educated him.

"No matter how big we get, we're always going to make sure we're donating back to the city; and we want people to actually be able to see where those dollars are going and the impact that's being made," says Paul. "I feel like, it's really important to start with the youth — the children in the schools. We have to start young with teaching them certain things, things that I didn't get necessarily growing up in [Detroit public schools.]"

Paul said he admires the way Big Sean gives back to local students and would like to contribute in a similar way, whether it's offering entrepreneurial courses or internships for students. Paul says he is even developing a design challenge for students to be able to submit their own original designs, with the winner being rewarded with their own piece of merchandise that sold in his store.

Fire Exchange will launch on both Android and iOS on Monday, Sept. 26. Fahrenheit 313 is located at 20114 Livernois Ave., Detroit; fahrenheit313.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more Culture articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

“Baseball opening day.” —szayl

Things Detroit does better than other cities, according to Reddit
A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world

A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit

All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit
85 hilarious student ID photos by North Farmington High School seniors

85 hilarious student ID photos by North Farmington High School seniors

Arts & Culture Slideshows

“Baseball opening day.” —szayl

Things Detroit does better than other cities, according to Reddit
A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world

A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit

All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit
85 hilarious student ID photos by North Farmington High School seniors

85 hilarious student ID photos by North Farmington High School seniors

Arts & Culture Slideshows

“Baseball opening day.” —szayl

Things Detroit does better than other cities, according to Reddit
A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world

A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit

All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit
85 hilarious student ID photos by North Farmington High School seniors

85 hilarious student ID photos by North Farmington High School seniors

Trending

Noir City film fest brings a world of classic movies to Detroit’s Redford Theatre

By George Elkind

In a Lonely Place is one of the films to be screened at this year’s Noir City film festival.

Third annual Detroit Black Film Festival kicks off at Charles H. Wright Museum with ‘Lady Sings the Blues’ screening

By Randiah Camille Green

Screenings for the 2022 Detroit Black Film Festival will take place between the Wright Museum and the Marlene Boll Theater.

Try not to get offended if you attend Tony Rave’s ‘Michael Jesus Crisis’ exhibit in Ferndale

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit artist Tony Rave.

Stranded while war in Ukraine drags on, Kyiv City Ballet raises funds with performance at Detroit’s Music Hall

By Jim McFarlin

Stranded while war in Ukraine drags on, Kyiv City Ballet raises funds with performance at Detroit’s Music Hall (2)

Also in Arts & Culture

Third annual Detroit Black Film Festival kicks off at Charles H. Wright Museum with ‘Lady Sings the Blues’ screening

By Randiah Camille Green

Screenings for the 2022 Detroit Black Film Festival will take place between the Wright Museum and the Marlene Boll Theater.

Try not to get offended if you attend Tony Rave’s ‘Michael Jesus Crisis’ exhibit in Ferndale

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit artist Tony Rave.

Free Will Astrology (Sept. 21-27)

By Rob Brezsny

Detroit fashion designer competes on Season 2 of HBO’s streetwear competition ‘The Hype’

By Kahn Santori Davison

Fashion designer (A)lex(Z)ander.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us