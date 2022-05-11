Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Smile! Detroit’s Flower Day is back in Eastern Market this Sunday

Staff pick

By on Wed, May 11, 2022 at 11:02 am

click to enlarge Flower Day is back in Detroit’s Eastern Market. - EVAN GONZALEZ, DETROIT STOCK CITY
Evan Gonzalez, Detroit Stock City
Flower Day is back in Detroit’s Eastern Market.

May in Detroit means Flower Day at Eastern Market, which has been sorely missed after going on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. (The event pivoted to online ordering in 2020, and then came back as a series of scaled-down events dubbed “Flower Season” in 2021.) Now, everyone’s favorite excuse to head to the Russell Street sheds, get some sunshine, and buy flowers is back on Sunday. Whether you’re working on your backyard garden or looking to brighten up a boring apartment, you’ll find all manner of hanging baskets, houseplants, and flats at the market. Of course, you can buy flowers and plants from Eastern Market pretty much any weekend, but flower season is in full effect in May. There will also be three Flower Season Tuesday Markets on May 17, 24, and 31. Probably better to check those out if you don’t feel like fighting the Sunday crowd and dealing with hectic parking.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Eastern Market; 2934 Russell St., Detroit; easternmarket.org.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green
