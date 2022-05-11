Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Motor City Comic Con returns this weekend with cosplay, celebrities, and a ‘Superman’ celebration

Staff pick

By on Wed, May 11, 2022 at 10:45 am

click to enlarge Cosplayers at Motor City Comic Con. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Cosplayers at Motor City Comic Con.

Michigan’s longest and largest comic and pop-culture convention is back and bigger than ever. The event, first launched in 1989 and now held across three days at Novi’s Suburban Collection Showplace, features more than 250 comic book creators, writers, and artists, in addition to actors from television and film available for autograph opportunities. At comic cons, though, fans can be the stars, too, and this year features cosplay contests for both kids and adults. Another highlight this year is The Christopher Reeve Legacy Reunion celebrating one of the biggest superheroes of all time, featuring stars from all four Superman films as well as artists and writers from the Superman ’78 DC Comic Series. An exclusive limited-edition variant cover of Superman ’78 No. 1 will also be available to commemorate this year’s Motor City Comic Con. A portion of proceeds from the comic book will benefit the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, which is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. Superman actor Christopher Reeve was paralyzed after a 1995 horse riding accident.

From noon-7 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 at the Suburban Collection Showplace; 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi; motorcitycomiccon.com. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $10 for children age 6-12. All children age 12 and under get free admission on Sunday.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District

This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District
Fans at Detroit's Space Dive event on Friday.

All the ‘Star Wars’ fans we saw celebrating May the Fourth in Detroit
This $2 million Grand Rapids home was built for a cable car pioneer

This $2 million Grand Rapids home was built for a cable car pioneer
This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first major league owner — let’s take a look

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District

This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District
Fans at Detroit's Space Dive event on Friday.

All the ‘Star Wars’ fans we saw celebrating May the Fourth in Detroit
This $2 million Grand Rapids home was built for a cable car pioneer

This $2 million Grand Rapids home was built for a cable car pioneer
This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first major league owner — let’s take a look

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District

This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District
Fans at Detroit's Space Dive event on Friday.

All the ‘Star Wars’ fans we saw celebrating May the Fourth in Detroit
This $2 million Grand Rapids home was built for a cable car pioneer

This $2 million Grand Rapids home was built for a cable car pioneer
This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first major league owner — let’s take a look

Trending

Detroit Opera tells the story of Detroit Red with its performance of ‘X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X’

By Alex Washington

Malcolm X.

Free Will Astrology (May 11-17)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov is coming to Michigan to discuss latest novel and life in Kyiv during Russian war

By Randiah Camille Green

Andrey Kurkov (left).

If Sam Raimi’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is weird, your bar’s too low

By George Elkind

If ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is weird, your bar’s too low

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (May 11-17)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

If Sam Raimi’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is weird, your bar’s too low

By George Elkind

If ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is weird, your bar’s too low

Tim Robinson’s demented ‘I Think You Should Leave’ renewed for third season on Netflix

By Lee DeVito

A still from Tim Robinson’s iconic hot dog sketch on I Think You Should Leave.

Library Street Collective announces plans for new community space in Detroit's East Village

By Randiah Camille Green

A rendering of Library Street Collective's latest project, LANTERN.
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us