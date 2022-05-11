Motor City Comic Con returns this weekend with cosplay, celebrities, and a ‘Superman’ celebration

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Cosplayers at Motor City Comic Con.

Michigan’s longest and largest comic and pop-culture convention is back and bigger than ever. The event, first launched in 1989 and now held across three days at Novi’s Suburban Collection Showplace, features more than 250 comic book creators, writers, and artists, in addition to actors from television and film available for autograph opportunities. At comic cons, though, fans can be the stars, too, and this year features cosplay contests for both kids and adults. Another highlight this year is The Christopher Reeve Legacy Reunion celebrating one of the biggest superheroes of all time, featuring stars from all four Superman films as well as artists and writers from the Superman ’78 DC Comic Series. An exclusive limited-edition variant cover of Superman ’78 No. 1 will also be available to commemorate this year’s Motor City Comic Con. A portion of proceeds from the comic book will benefit the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, which is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. Superman actor Christopher Reeve was paralyzed after a 1995 horse riding accident.

From noon-7 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 at the Suburban Collection Showplace; 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi; motorcitycomiccon.com. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $10 for children age 6-12. All children age 12 and under get free admission on Sunday.

