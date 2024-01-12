‘Shrek The Musical’ is coming to Detroit this summer

click to enlarge Courtesy photo “What are you doing in my swamp!?”

A new version of Shrek The Musical is making its way to Detroit in August.

Shrek The Musical will have a three-day run at the Fisher Theatre from Aug. 2-4. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 online at BroadwayInDeroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon, starting at $39.

The show is the same musical by Tony Award-winning duo David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, but with a revamped score and all-new direction and choreography by Danny Mefford.

“It’s been such a gift to get to revisit the show after all these years and rethink some of the choices and reimagine the piece as a whole,” Lindsay-Abaire said in a press release. “This all-new production is leaner and more focused. It’s joyful and funny and feels beautifully hand-crafted in a way that really brings out the things we first fell in love with — the heart and wonder and humor of the story.”

The original Shrek The Musical, based on the DreamWorks animated film, opened on Broadway in December of 2008 and has received eight Tony Award nominations, including one win.

Performance times at the Fisher Theatre are Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 4 at 1 p.m.; and Sunday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m.

For more info, see BroadwayinDetroit.com.

Fisher Theatre 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit

