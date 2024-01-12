During a gloomy January, here are some Detroit art shows worth leaving the house for

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Tylonn Sawyer’s “Autorama” is part of Beyond Topography at Janice Charach Gallery, opening on Jan. 14.

I can’t lie, January kind of sucks. It’s cold and dreary, making it hard to find the motivation to leave the warmth of the house. In nature, winter is the time to slow down as animals and plants take rest. Modern humans don’t quite have that luxury.

But we can also see January as a time of infinite possibilities as we set our plans in motion for the future with anticipation for what will spring forth in the new year. Metro Detroit galleries are already buzzing with exciting shows to sloth off the winter funk. If you’re ready to get out of hermit mode, here are a few shows I’m looking forward to checking out in hopes they’ll stoke the fire of creativity and get my ass off the couch.

Interpersonal — M Contemporary Art (Jan. 12-Feb. 10)

This Ferndale gallery is opening the year with a group show featuring figurative work by Andre Barker, Kaleigh Blevins, Alicia Brown, Cydney Camp, Gregory Johnson, Bowen Kline, Joshua Rainer, Mieyoshi Ragernoir, and Shonobi.



Opening reception from 6-9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12; M Contemporary Art; 205 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; mcontemporaryart.com.

Beyond Topography — Janice Charach Gallery (Jan. 14-Feb. 21)

Curated by Detroit artist Clinton Snider, Beyond Topography features the work of 23 artists with different interpretations of the American landscape and where it’s headed in the future. In addition to Snider, it includes work by Taurus Burns, Mitch Cope, Joel Dugan, Bakpak Durden, Denise Whitebread Fanning, Adrian Hatfield, Scott Hocking, Andy Krieger, Michael McGillis, Lucille and Jim Nawara, Rebecca Reeder, Tylonn Sawyer, Graem Whyte, Anthony Maughan, Milee Tibbs, Alison Wong, Alex Martin, Mel Rosas, John Charnota, Faina Lerman, and Ivan Montoya. We’re most intrigued by Tylonn Sawyer’s new futuristic AI pieces that are included in the show.



Opening reception from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14; Janice Charach Gallery, 6600 W. Maple Rd., West Bloomfield; gallery.jccdet.org.

Stones and Heavy Metal — Scarab Club (Jan. 10-Feb. 10)

Less heavy metal in the vein of Judas Priest and more heavy metal in the sculptural sense, this show features work by the likes of Austen Brantley, Sergio De Giusti, Adnan Charara, Todd Erickson, Safell Gardner, Alvaro Jurado, Taru Lahti, Adam Shirley, Lois Teicher, and Chris Turner.



Opening reception from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12; Scarab Club, 217 Farnsworth St., Detroit; scarabclub.org.

Taru Lahti, Nascent — Detroit Contemporary (Jan. 6-28)

Taru Lahti presents paintings on metal made from a process of cutting, forming, fastening, and welding sheet metal into a canvas.



Opening reception from 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13; Detroit Contemporary; 487 W. Alexandrine St., Detroit; detroitcontemporary.com.

Andy T’s Urban Vision 2001-2024 — Stamelos Gallery Center (Jan. 25-April 21)

Andrew Thompson uses everyday objects to sculpt installations exploring cartography, social mobility, urban renewal, food sourcing, waste recycling, fashion, information management, and the art industry. This mid-career retrospective showcases over two decades of his work and is divided into four themes: Mapping Space, Social Networks, On the Move, and Activating Built Space.



Opening reception from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, including a talk by Andrew Thompson at 6 p.m.; Stamelos Gallery Center, 1st Floor, Mardigian Library, UM-Dearborn, 4901 Evergreen Rd., Dearborn; library.umd.umich.edu/stamelos.

Mario Moore, Revolutionary Times — Flint Institute of Arts (Jan. 21-April 14)

Detroit native Mario Moore presents paintings, silverpoint drawings, and works on paper about American History and the connection between past and present. It includes work from his 2021 series A New Republic about Black Union Soldiers in the Civil War, his 2022 Midnight and Canaan series on the relationship between Detroit and Windsor on the Underground Railroad, and his newest work on the parallels of the Detroit fur trade and the use of Black enslaved bodies for the export and transport of products.



Moore will give a lecture at the museum’s 17th Annual Community Gala at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, a black-tie event and Black History Month celebration with hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, and a cash bar; Flint Institute of Arts; 1120 E. Kearsley St., Flint; flintarts.org. Tickets are $100 in advance or $125 at the door.

