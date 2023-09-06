‘Pawn Stars’ is coming to Detroit — here’s how you get paid to be on the show

click to enlarge History Channel The Pawn Stars.

History Channel’s popular Pawn Stars Do America is coming soon to the Motor City, and its creators are looking for Detroiters to be on the show.

The show is taping from Sept. 26-28 and Oct. 3-5 at “well-known venues” that are “near Midtown Detroit,” according to a press release.

Local fans ages 18 and older are invited to participate by either registering to be a paid background extra at oslaproductions.com, or to stop by for an hour without pay by applying at freetvtix.com.

In either case, fans should bring items to show off and try to sell on-screen.

“No acting experience is required!” the press release states. “We are just looking for fun, everyday people!”

Paid extras will be compensated $150 and a free lunch for eight hours of shooting starting at 9 a.m. Hey, as the show’s Rick Harrison would say, that’s the “best I can do.”

