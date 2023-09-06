Detroit’s annual Dally in the Alley block party is back

click to enlarge Mike Pfeiffer Detroit’s long-running Dally in the Alley returned after a short hiatus in 2022.

Cass Corridor’s annual block party is this weekend, and it’s as packed as ever with food, vendors, artists, and live music. If the alley cats, trash possums, and cat-shaped clouds on the flier are any indicator, Dally is keeping things punk and weird for its 44th installment, just as we like it. The free community festival goes all day and all night, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, with five stages of music. There will be performances by De’Mi Alyse, Baddie Brooks, My Detroit Players, Baba BG & Odu Afrobeat Orchestra, and more. Detroit restaurants and food trucks like Conchy’s Empanadas, MilkandFroth, Fork in Nigeria, Peoples Pierogi Collective, and Detroit’s Original Seafood Truck will also be on deck with the eats.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter