New TV doc revisits the murder of Detroit rapper Blade Icewood

Metro Times helped out by digging into our archives

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 12:07 pm

TV One's Sins of the City bills itself as telling "the stories behind crimes that rocked America's cities."
TV One
TV One’s Sins of the City bills itself as telling “the stories behind crimes that rocked America’s cities.”

The Detroit hip-hop community was dealt a heavy blow in 2005 when Blade Icewood was shot and killed outside a car wash on Seven Mile Road, ending the career of one of the most promising rappers from the city.

The story is the subject of the latest episode of TV One’s Sins of the City, which premiered on Monday. The show bills itself as “a docu-series exposing the dark underbelly of American cities and mysterious crimes that changed the community forever.” Other episodes explored the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Trayvon Martin.

In February, the producers of the show contacted Metro Times for help, including our resident hip-hop reporter Kahn Santori Davison, who appears on camera in the episode. (Peep the Metro Times covers behind him!) We also dug into our archives and provided original photos and articles, which appear on-screen in the episode as well.

The producers gave us a shoutout in the credits, which we appreciated. We’re happy to help!

The episode also features Blade Icewood’s son Lil Blade, who is also a rapper carrying his father’s legacy, as well as other figures from Detroit’s hip-hop scene like Chanel Domonique and Lando Bando.

The episode can be streamed on the TV One app or on the Philo service. You can watch a trailer for it below.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
