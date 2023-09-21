New TV doc revisits the murder of Detroit rapper Blade Icewood

click to enlarge TV One TV One’s Sins of the City bills itself as telling “the stories behind crimes that rocked America’s cities.”

The Detroit hip-hop community was dealt a heavy blow in 2005 when Blade Icewood was shot and killed outside a car wash on Seven Mile Road, ending the career of one of the most promising rappers from the city.

The story is the subject of the latest episode of TV One’s Sins of the City, which premiered on Monday. The show bills itself as “a docu-series exposing the dark underbelly of American cities and mysterious crimes that changed the community forever.” Other episodes explored the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Trayvon Martin.

In February, the producers of the show contacted Metro Times for help, including our resident hip-hop reporter Kahn Santori Davison, who appears on camera in the episode. (Peep the Metro Times covers behind him!) We also dug into our archives and provided original photos and articles, which appear on-screen in the episode as well.

The producers gave us a shoutout in the credits, which we appreciated. We’re happy to help!

The episode also features Blade Icewood’s son Lil Blade, who is also a rapper carrying his father’s legacy, as well as other figures from Detroit’s hip-hop scene like Chanel Domonique and Lando Bando.

The episode can be streamed on the TV One app or on the Philo service. You can watch a trailer for it below.

