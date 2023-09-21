‘Annie’ is coming to Detroit’s Fox Theatre for five performances

Leapin’ Lizards!

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 10:52 am

click to enlarge The cast of the 2023-2024 North American tour of Annie. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The cast of the 2023-2024 North American tour of Annie.

A new North American tour of the Broadway favorite Annie will make a Motor City stop in 2024 with a run of five performances at the Fox Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now at 313presents.com and ticketmaster.com, with subscription packages and group tickets of 10 or more available.

The shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Produced by Crossroads Live, this version sees the star played by 11-year-old Rainier “Rainey” Treviño, of Chesapeake, Virginia, making her national tour debut. Returning principal cast includes Stefanie Londino as Miss Hannigan, Christopher Swan as Oliver Warbucks, Julia Nicole Hunter as Grace, and Mark Woodard as FDR.

It is directed by Jenn Thompson, who at age 10 played Pepper in the original Broadway production.

“This show, with its iconic title character, continues to delight generations of theatre-lovers old and new by joyfully singing directly into the face of great adversity with perseverance, guts and guile,” Thompson said in a statement. “For decades, Annie has continued to shine brightly, not only as an appeal to our better angels, but also as an example of the thrill of hope, hard-won: promising a better ‘Tomorrow’ not only for Annie herself, but for all who need her message now more than ever.”

Having first premiered in 1976 at the Goodspeed Opera House, the musical is based on Harold Gray’s popular comic strip Little Orphan Annie, which premiered in the 1920s in the New York Daily News. The show is one of the biggest Broadway musicals of all time.

Event Details
Annie (Touring)

Annie (Touring)

Fri., May 3, 7:30 p.m., Sat., May 4, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., May 5, 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$30-$65

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
