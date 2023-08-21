Movies will once again be affordable on National Cinema Day

click to enlarge
Gone are the days of casually catching a film at the movie theater that wouldn’t hit you right in the budget. Now, we must pay over $20 in exchange for having a full experience (which we’re not mad about) — kicked back chairs, full meals, larger-than-life screens, you name it. But, on National Cinema Day, Emagine Theatres is letting us have the best of both worlds.
Set for Sunday, Aug. 27, all films at Emagine Theatres will cost $4 per person — including new releases, if you haven’t got a chance to do a Barbenheimer double feature yet. You can see whatever film you choose in whatever format you want: Standard, 3D, DBOX, ATMOS, Monster, EMX, and Super EMX. However, if you purchase online, service fees may apply.
And the deal doesn’t stop there — there are options for $4 concessions, such as small drinks, popcorns, cotton candy, and hot dogs. Bar offers will run you $5 for a 16-ounce beer or 8-ounce house wine. Upgrades for popcorn or fountain drink sizes can be purchased as well.
All Emagine Theatre locations are participating. If you want to see what other theaters are participating, you can visit National Cinema Day’s website
.
