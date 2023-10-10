La Jalisciense brings Day of the Dead festivities to Detroit

The event will transform the store’s parking lot into an open market

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 2:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge La Jalisciense Supermercado Y Taqueria is hosting a festival for Dia de los Muertos. - Alejandro Ugalde/Featherstone
Alejandro Ugalde/Featherstone
La Jalisciense Supermercado Y Taqueria is hosting a festival for Dia de los Muertos.

The traditions of Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, will come alive in Detroit as local Mexican restaurant La Jalisciense is planning to host the “Festival de Día de Los Muertos.”

The event will happen on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 3-9 p.m., transforming the store’s parking lot into an open market with hopes of granting the community a space to celebrate the Latin holiday together.

Día de Los Muertos is a cherished part of Latino cultural heritage, most known for its fame in Mexico, characterized by its colorful traditions and its celebration of the enduring bond between the living and the dead. La Jalisciense’s “Festival de Día de Los Muertos” is set to bring this tradition to life in the heart of Detroit, promising to offer an enriching and memorable experience for all attendees.

The festival will feature traditional Mexican music by local performers, food from La Jalisciense, drinks from Cafecito Alvarez, and handmade art from local vendors.

One of the event’s highlights will be the Catrina contest, where participants are encouraged to dress up in elaborate makeup and costume as Catrinas, iconic figures of Día de Los Muertos. La Jalisciense will reward the best Catrina with a cash prize.

Another central aspect of the event will be the ofrenda, or offering, a traditional altar that serves as a way to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away. Starting on Friday, Oct. 13, the restaurant will invite community members to contribute to the display. Beginning on Oct. 23, and during the event, the ofrenda will be open for the public to visit.

If anyone wants to listen to curated traditional Latin music before or after the festival, La Jalisciense has created a Spotify playlist for Dia de los Muertos as well.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased on Eventbrite for $5 or at the door for $10.

Event Details

Festival de Día de Los Muertos

Thu., Nov. 2, 3-9 p.m.

La Jalisciense Supermercado Y Taqueria 3923 Vernor Hwy., Detroit Wayne County

Buy Tickets

$5

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Culture articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ruth Carter costume exhibit brings Wakanda to Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

By Randiah Camille Green

Ruth Carter’s work in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are the highlights of her new exhibit at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

‘First Lady of BMF’ Tonesa Welch biopic to debut on BET+ in October

By Randiah Camille Green

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story is set to debut on BET+ on Oct. 5.

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson to perform back-to-back shows at Detroit’s Fox Theatre

By Steve Neavling

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson to perform back-to-back shows at Detroit’s Fox Theatre

Cider in the City brings fall fun to downtown Detroit

By Layla McMurtrie

Cider in the City offers Detroiters a taste of classic fall traditions.

Also in Arts & Culture

The Detroit Zoo is hosting an adults-only costume party on Friday the 13th

By Randiah Camille Green

The Detroit Zoo is hosting Spooky Spirits on Friday.

Cider in the City brings fall fun to downtown Detroit

By Layla McMurtrie

Cider in the City offers Detroiters a taste of classic fall traditions.

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson to perform back-to-back shows at Detroit’s Fox Theatre

By Steve Neavling

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson to perform back-to-back shows at Detroit’s Fox Theatre

Ruth Carter costume exhibit brings Wakanda to Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

By Randiah Camille Green

Ruth Carter’s work in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are the highlights of her new exhibit at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us