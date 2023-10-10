La Jalisciense brings Day of the Dead festivities to Detroit

click to enlarge Alejandro Ugalde/Featherstone La Jalisciense Supermercado Y Taqueria is hosting a festival for Dia de los Muertos.

The traditions of Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, will come alive in Detroit as local Mexican restaurant La Jalisciense is planning to host the “Festival de Día de Los Muertos.”

The event will happen on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 3-9 p.m., transforming the store’s parking lot into an open market with hopes of granting the community a space to celebrate the Latin holiday together.

Día de Los Muertos is a cherished part of Latino cultural heritage, most known for its fame in Mexico, characterized by its colorful traditions and its celebration of the enduring bond between the living and the dead. La Jalisciense’s “Festival de Día de Los Muertos” is set to bring this tradition to life in the heart of Detroit, promising to offer an enriching and memorable experience for all attendees.

The festival will feature traditional Mexican music by local performers, food from La Jalisciense, drinks from Cafecito Alvarez, and handmade art from local vendors.

One of the event’s highlights will be the Catrina contest, where participants are encouraged to dress up in elaborate makeup and costume as Catrinas, iconic figures of Día de Los Muertos. La Jalisciense will reward the best Catrina with a cash prize.

Another central aspect of the event will be the ofrenda, or offering, a traditional altar that serves as a way to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away. Starting on Friday, Oct. 13, the restaurant will invite community members to contribute to the display. Beginning on Oct. 23, and during the event, the ofrenda will be open for the public to visit.

If anyone wants to listen to curated traditional Latin music before or after the festival, La Jalisciense has created a Spotify playlist for Dia de los Muertos as well.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased on Eventbrite for $5 or at the door for $10.

