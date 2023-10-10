The Detroit Zoo is hosting an adults-only costume party on Friday the 13th

The Detroit Zoo will host a spooky adults-only night on Friday, Oct. 13. Spooky Spirits at the Detroit Zoo is a 21-and-up costume party complete with drinks, a movie screening, and live entertainment. Specialty cocktails with Halloweeny names like “Grim and Tonic” and “Pino Grave-gios” will be available along with a complimentary welcome drink courtesy of Griffin Claw Brewing. There will also be a haunted trail full of pirates, themed photo opportunities, habitat chats with Detroit Zoo animal care staff, and a screening of Friday the 13th in the zoo’s 4D theater. VIP tickets included access to a lounge with small plates like pierogi, mushroom tarts, French onion soup, sausage and cabbage, and apple pie, but those are all sold out already. General admission is still available for $50 a person which includes six drink tickets. There is also a $35 “designated driver” ticket for the sober amongst us who still want to get their freak on.

Event Details Spooky Spirits Fri., Oct. 13, 6-10 p.m. Detroit Zoo 8450 W. 10 Mile Rd., Royal Oak Oakland County

