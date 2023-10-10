Cider in the City brings fall fun to downtown Detroit

Guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal treats, including hot cider, pumpkins, and caramel apples, courtesy of Blake’s Farm

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 11:03 am

click to enlarge Cider in the City offers Detroiters a taste of classic fall traditions. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Cider in the City offers Detroiters a taste of classic fall traditions.

Cider in the City is set at Beacon Park two weekends this month to celebrate autumn and bring cider mill favorites to the heart of Detroit. This event, presented by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by the Downtown Detroit Partnership, aims to offer visitors a taste of classic fall traditions. Guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal treats, including hot cider, pumpkins, and caramel apples, courtesy of Blake’s Farm. Food trucks will be on-site to provide a range of meal options, and Lumen Detroit will serve fall cocktails, craft beer, and cider selections. Preorders for event items are available, and it is recommended to order online in advance to ensure availability. Preorders will be accepted until noon on the day before each event and can be placed at ciderinthecity.com.

Event Details
Cider in the City

Sat., Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m., Sun., Oct. 15, 1-5 p.m., Sat., Oct. 21, 1-5 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 22, 1-5 p.m.

Beacon Park 1901 Grand River Ave, Detroit Detroit

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

