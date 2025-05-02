Johnny “Bee” Badanjek to debut new paintings Saturday night at the River’s Edge

Courtesy of Johnny “Bee” Badanjek Mr. Climax (Jim McCarty Plays the Blues in Pere-Lachaise Cemetery, Paris). Acrylic on vinyl.

Legendary rock and soul drummer Johnny “Bee” Badanjek, whose career spans more than six decades, will unveil his artwork Saturday night with a new exhibit titled Ravings, a collection of his colorful, chaotic paintings on display at the River’s Edge Gallery in downtown Wyandotte.

Known for his stints with Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels, the Rockets, and the Howling Diablos, Badanjek has also made a name for himself over the years as a painter and visual artist.

With bold strokes, vibrant colors, and an intuitive sense of composition, Badanjek’s artwork explores themes of movement, emotion, and the rich cultural landscape of Detroit that shaped his sound.

“I’ve always felt that music and painting are deeply connected,” Badanjek says. “There’s rhythm in everything — in life, in sound, and even in colors. My paintings are an extension of what I’ve always done on the drums, just in a different form.”

Saturday’s opening reception, which kicks off at 6 p.m., will feature light refreshments and hors d'oeuvres.

Ravings will be on display at the River’s Edge Gallery, 3024 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte; artattheedge.com. Show runs from May 3 through June 7.