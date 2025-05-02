  1. Arts & Culture
Johnny “Bee” Badanjek to debut new paintings Saturday night at the River’s Edge

Legendary Detroit Wheels, Rockets drummer steps out from behind the kit to show off his artwork in downtown Wyandotte

By
May 2, 2025 at 2:15 pm
Mr. Climax (Jim McCarty Plays the Blues in Pere-Lachaise Cemetery, Paris). Acrylic on vinyl.

Legendary rock and soul drummer Johnny “Bee” Badanjek, whose career spans more than six decades, will unveil his artwork Saturday night with a new exhibit titled Ravings, a collection of his colorful, chaotic paintings on display at the River’s Edge Gallery in downtown Wyandotte.

Known for his stints with Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels, the Rockets, and the Howling Diablos, Badanjek has also made a name for himself over the years as a painter and visual artist.

With bold strokes, vibrant colors, and an intuitive sense of composition, Badanjek’s artwork explores themes of movement, emotion, and the rich cultural landscape of Detroit that shaped his sound.

“I’ve always felt that music and painting are deeply connected,” Badanjek says. “There’s rhythm in everything — in life, in sound, and even in colors. My paintings are an extension of what I’ve always done on the drums, just in a different form.”

Saturday’s opening reception, which kicks off at 6 p.m., will feature light refreshments and hors d'oeuvres.

Ravings will be on display at the River’s Edge Gallery, 3024 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte; artattheedge.com. Show runs from May 3 through June 7.

Location Details

River's Edge Gallery

3024 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte Detroit

(734) 246-9880

Dave Mesrey
SPJ Award–winning journalist Dave Mesrey is a veteran copy editor who’s worked for the Detroit Metro Times, Motor City Muckraker, The Detroit News, and ESPN’s Grantland.com. The editor of Willie Horton’s autobiography, “The People’s Champion,” Mesrey is also a founding member of the Hamtramck Stadium Grounds Crew...
