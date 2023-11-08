Kitties invade downtown Detroit for Cat Fanciers’ Association Cat Show

You can meet the Instagram-famous Sunglass Cat

By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 10:13 am

click to enlarge A cat being judged at a Cat Fanciers’ Association Cat Show. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A cat being judged at a Cat Fanciers’ Association Cat Show.

Get ready to put your paws together for some cute cats.

The family-friendly Cat Fanciers’ Association Cat Show is coming to Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. Forty breeds will compete for best in show, including the Maine Coon, the hairless Sphynx, the wavy coated Devon Rex, the werewolf- like Lykoia, the slinky Siamese, the tailless Manx, and the longhaired Persian. You’ll also get a chance to meet the Instagram-famous “Sunglass Cat” and watch cats run an obstacle course that includes hoops and hurdles in an agility ring. Want to interact with the cats? Visit the Cat Café, where you can pet different pedigreed breeds. Costumed cats will also compete for the crowd favorite. An array of vendors will be on hand selling products such as scratching posts, cat condos, teaser toys, donut beds, and grooming supplies. Cats will also be available for adoption.

Event Details
Cat Fanciers’ Association Cat Show

Sat., Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Huntington Place 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit Detroit

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
