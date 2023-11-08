Kitties invade downtown Detroit for Cat Fanciers’ Association Cat Show

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A cat being judged at a Cat Fanciers’ Association Cat Show.

Get ready to put your paws together for some cute cats.

The family-friendly Cat Fanciers’ Association Cat Show is coming to Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. Forty breeds will compete for best in show, including the Maine Coon, the hairless Sphynx, the wavy coated Devon Rex, the werewolf- like Lykoia, the slinky Siamese, the tailless Manx, and the longhaired Persian. You’ll also get a chance to meet the Instagram-famous “Sunglass Cat” and watch cats run an obstacle course that includes hoops and hurdles in an agility ring. Want to interact with the cats? Visit the Cat Café, where you can pet different pedigreed breeds. Costumed cats will also compete for the crowd favorite. An array of vendors will be on hand selling products such as scratching posts, cat condos, teaser toys, donut beds, and grooming supplies. Cats will also be available for adoption.

