Foxglove Detroit hosts music and art fundraiser ‘Radyo Ayoon: Boostan’ for Palestine

The event will include musical acts, a pop-up market, and a silent art auction with all proceeds supporting the Palestinian people

By
Apr 3, 2024 at 10:55 am
Foxglove is a new urban garden in Detroit with vinyl-only DJ nights.
Dhwanil Panchal
Back in September 2023, new venue Foxglove Detroit provided the city with a lowkey urban garden for vinyl-only listening parties. Since then, the space has held many cool events and continued expanding its beauty. This Saturday, Foxglove is hosting “Radyo Ayoon: Boostan,” a fundraising and mutual aid event for Palestine. The event will include musical acts, a pop-up market, and a silent art auction with all proceeds supporting the Palestinian people. Radyo Ayoon, the event’s presenter, is a radio show and podcast showcasing the struggles of the Arab diaspora through music. The musical lineup will include Radyo Ayoon hosts Bana and Fana, plus one of Foxglove’s creators Dru Allan, local audiovisual artist Otodojo, and local DJ Salar Ansari. For the pop-up market, local vendors will sell a variety of items from clothes to art to jewelry to household knick-knacks and more. The collection of art that is part of the silent auction is currently live and can be viewed online.

Event Details

Radyo Ayoon: Boostan

Sat., April 6, 12-6 p.m.

Foxglove 256 Kenilworth St., Detroit Detroit

laylamcmurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

