The pARTy music and art festival will raise money to support local artists

A party isn’t a party without art, and this nonprofit music and arts festival, dubbed “The pARTy,” emphasizes that. The event is happening at Detroit’s Tangent Gallery from April 18-20, featuring interactive music and art, educational workshops, and other immersive “creative experiences.”

The pARTy, organized by metro Detroit art collective The Gallery Society, will raise money for Michigan artists through the festival’s partner nonprofit Art In Session. All of the funds raised will go toward initiatives that include opening a nonprofit art gallery and community workshop space in metro Detroit, as well as establishing educational grants for local artists.

At the festival, there will be close to 50 featured artists, muralists, and musical performers, including The Alejo, Eccentric Danny, Martina Sanroman, Burg Ink, and Art Night founder Nathan Karinen.

Ahead of the festival from April 16-18, Art In Session is hosting a three-day private workshop series focusing on creative and professional growth. All artists involved in The pARTy, plus VIP guests, will have access to the summit.

During the festival, there will also be workshops so all attendees can learn art and wellbeing skills for themselves. Workshops will include “Progress over Perfection: Mental Health for Creatives,” “The Instrument Garden,” “Deliberate Creation Station & Manifestation,” “Double Hoop Hybrids 101,” “B&W Forest Painting Tutorial,” “Ecstatic Dance Playshop,” “Chaka Yoga Flow,” and “Resolume 101.”

The pARTy is sponsored by Michigan cannabis companies New Standard, Element, and butter, a way to celebrate 4/20 with art, music, culture, community, and cannabis.

To close The pARTy on Saturday, April 20, there will be a fashion show celebrating the work of local designers, with music by local DJ Raedy Lex. The show will begin around 9:45 p.m., featuring pieces by A Bazaar Universe, Ethereal Fiber, Harmonic Threads, and The Plush Revolution.



Organizers held a “pre-pARTy” on March 8, which served as a fundraiser for The pARTY and featured an Art Night Detroit takeover with live artists and art supplies, a night of dance music, and open discussions regarding how money raised at the festival could directly support local artists.

This is the festival’s second year after hosting its inaugural event in April of 2023.

More information on The 2024 pARTy’s day-by-day schedule, along with three-day and one-day tickets for the festival, can be purchased online now at theticketing.co/e/theparty24.