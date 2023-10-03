‘Forest of Dreams’ at Frederik Meijer Gardens is all about trees

The new exhibit features sculptural work by 15 artists and runs from October to February

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 11:47 am

click to enlarge Hugh Hayden, “Hangers.” - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Hugh Hayden, “Hangers.”

The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park will soon host an exhibit of tree-related works by 15 artists.

Forest of Dreams: Contemporary Tree Sculpture includes abstract sculptures, some combining human and tree anatomy to help us rediscover our connection to nature.

“We are excited to present this lavish exhibition that celebrates the grandeur and value of trees,” said Suzanne Ramljak, chief curator at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “While trees are essential to our lives, we tend to overlook them due to their familiarity and ubiquity. The rich and surreal sculpture in Forest of Dreams helps open our eyes to these marvelous organisms.”

Forest of Dreams runs from Oct. 20 to Feb. 25. It includes the work of Emilie Brzezinski, Louise Bourgeois, Nick Cave, Kim Cridler, Tom Czarnopys, Michele Oka Doner, Peter Frie, Hugh Hayden, Jim Hodges, Patrick Jacobs, Maya Lin, Robert Lobe, Roxy Paine, Rona Pondick, and Ai Weiwei.

Meijer Gardens will also be showcasing other tree-themed work from its permanent collection throughout the sculpture park’s grounds to go along with the exhibit.

Several events are scheduled in tandem with the exhibit including a sculpture walk with curator of arts education Amber Oudsema on Oct. 25, a discussion on how trees have been depicted as stand-ins for humans in fashion and art on Nov. 12, and an exhibition tour with Ramljak on Dec. 1.

For more info, see meijergardens.org.

Location Details

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

1000 East Beltline Ave, Grand Rapids Michigan

(888) 957-1580

