Emagine Theatres to screen Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ tour film

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A still from Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

In case you missed Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour when it stopped in Detroit, or the fabulous show is still living in your head rent-free, here’s your chance to relive it.

Emagine Theatres in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin will be screening Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé from Dec. 1-24. Pre-showings will start on Thursday, Nov. 30, and the film will run Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 24. It will be shown at all Emagine Theatres.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé follows Bey’s Renaissance tour from inception to its kickoff in Sweden all the way to the final show in Kansas City, Missouri. It focuses on Beyoncé’s “hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft” according to a media release.

Tickets are $22 for all formats and can be purchased at emagine-entertainment.com, at the box office, or on the Emagine App. It’s much cheaper than dropping $500 on concert tickets (though Bey was worth it), so we'll take it.

