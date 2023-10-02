Emagine Theatres to screen Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ tour film

It’s time to pull out the fringe cowboy hats again

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 12:05 pm

click to enlarge A still from Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A still from Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

In case you missed Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour when it stopped in Detroit, or the fabulous show is still living in your head rent-free, here’s your chance to relive it.

Emagine Theatres in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin will be screening Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé from Dec. 1-24. Pre-showings will start on Thursday, Nov. 30, and the film will run Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 24. It will be shown at all Emagine Theatres.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé follows Bey’s Renaissance tour from inception to its kickoff in Sweden all the way to the final show in Kansas City, Missouri. It focuses on Beyoncé’s “hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft” according to a media release.

Tickets are $22 for all formats and can be purchased at emagine-entertainment.com, at the box office, or on the Emagine App. It’s much cheaper than dropping $500 on concert tickets (though Bey was worth it), so we'll take it.

Beyoncé performed at Detroit’s Ford Field on Wednesday.

Beyoncé showed Detroit, once again, why she’s that girl at Ford Field concert: Singing in an oversized clam shell and riding a bedazzled horse were just the beginning

