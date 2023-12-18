Ferndale ‘immersive art’ gallery closes months after opening

The Imani Immersive Gallery just opened in May. Maybe (hopefully) this means the immersive art trend is finally dying down.

By on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 at 4:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Well, that didn’t last long. - Courtesy of The Imani Immersive Gallery
Courtesy of The Imani Immersive Gallery
Well, that didn’t last long.

All things good, bad, trendy, or otherwise must come to an end, some sooner rather than later.

On Monday, the Imani Immersive Gallery in Ferndale announced its permanent closure on social media. The Black-owned gallery opened in May of this year, continuing the projection mapping trend with an underwater-themed display and a “floating maze.”

A message on the gallery’s Instagram page reads, “We Are Permanently Closed. From my family to yours, we send a sincere thank you to any and everyone that supported our immersive gallery. To those that were reintroduced to childlike laughter, thank you for allowing us to be a part of that. Keep going through life experiencing magic......we’ll see you in the stars.”

The same message appears on the gallery’s website.

The “immersive art” trend has been polarizing, impressing some folks while others, myself included, have reduced it to looking at a drive-in movie projected on four walls. The fad’s popularity in Detroit was undeniable at one point, though it seems to have died down.

In 2022 we got two “immersive Van Gogh” exhibits with Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience and Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Detroit, which had a clusterfuck of delays and a secret location that was later revealed to be Lighthouse ArtSpace in the former Harmonie Club Building.

Related
Immersive King Tut seems very much like a “do it for the ‘gram” experience for social media influencers, not an art exhibit.

Detroit’s ‘Immersive King Tut’ is an excellent lesson on Egyptian gods, but falls short of visually stunning: The exhibit feels more like a drive-in movie projected on four walls than a work of art

Lighthouse Immersive, which ran Lighthouse ArtSpace, has several locations around the globe and later brought Immersive King Tut, Immersive Klimt, and Immersive Disney to Detroit.

Immersive Disney ended in October and (thankfully) no future exhibits have been announced for the space yet. The Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit website has also disappeared and when we called the automated number listed for the site, Detroit’s name was not listed as an option.

A message left with Lighthouse Immersive’s PR agency was not returned.

When Imani Immersive Gallery first opened, owner Lauren Fresh told Metro Times she wanted to create a space where people could free their inner child.

“As I experienced immersive art, I wanted to create the feeling that it made me feel for others,” she said. “I’ve dealt with anxiety and depression and it helps me decompress. What’s a better tranquil experience than an immersive gallery?”

The gallery also had a podcast studio for rent and was often used as an event space for private events and local business pop ups.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Arts articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Local femme singer-songwriters to perform at concert fundraiser for Girls Rock Detroit

By Layla McMurtrie

Girls Rock Detroit.

Free Will Astrology (Dec. 20-26)

By Rob Brezsny

The Amber Collective works to highlight underrepresented Detroit artists

By Layla McMurtrie

A display of art for sale at the Amber Collective’s brick and mortar store.

Cyrus Tetteh hosts ‘Only in Detroit’ book signing

By Randiah Camille Green

Cyrus Tetteh.

Also in Arts & Culture

Local femme singer-songwriters to perform at concert fundraiser for Girls Rock Detroit

By Layla McMurtrie

Girls Rock Detroit.

Cyrus Tetteh hosts ‘Only in Detroit’ book signing

By Randiah Camille Green

Cyrus Tetteh.

Free Will Astrology (Dec. 20-26)

By Rob Brezsny

‘The Iron Claw’ is well-acted and brilliantly filmed — and it leaves you with a gut punch

By Kayla McCulloch

Yes, that’s Zac Efron flying high, and his acting is as impressive as his physique.
More

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us