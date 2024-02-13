Female artists and performers celebrate ‘Divine Wisdom’ in new exhibit

The show runs Feb. 16-17

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 11:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dawn Marie Smith, “Flip Phone.” - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Dawn Marie Smith, “Flip Phone.”

This is a group show of feminine power. Opening on Friday, Divine Wisdom: Femme Alchemy Through Contemporary Art and Performance includes visual art by five female artists working in Detroit along with multiple installations and performances at the Jam Handy. It features work on feminine identity, sexuality, and occult practices by Shaina Kasztelan, Sara Nickleson, Olivia Guterson, Dawn Marie Smith, and Sedona Cohen. There will also be floral art by Four Leaf Clover Studios, aerial silks by Dari Blythe, a piano and vocal performance by Chakrubs founder Vanessa Cuccia, a Suzy Poling light installation, tattoo models styled in Supernatural Lingerie, and a DJ set by FemmeDom Detroit founder Petra Steele. “As a curator, I explore how feminine power can be inculcated through art, meditation, sexuality, psychedelics, and other experiences,” Divine Wisdom curator Samara Furlong said about the show. “These five artists channel energy and knowledge through their artistic processes into work that creates conversation and community. They are speaking to the collective consciousness and creating a space for growth and healing. Artmaking for these women is an alchemical process — a means for transforming the world around them and us.”

Event Details
Divine Wisdom: Femme Alchemy Through Contemporary Art and Performance

Divine Wisdom: Femme Alchemy Through Contemporary Art and Performance

Fri., Feb. 16, 6-9 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m.

Jam Handy 2900 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit Detroit

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cupid’s Undie Run sees metro Detroiters strip down for neurofibromatosis research

By Lee DeVito

Cupid’s Undie Run 2023.

RIP Lighthouse ArtSpace and the dying ‘immersive’ art trend

By Randiah Camille Green

A scene from the Immersive Klimt exhibition at Detroit’s former Ligthouse ArtSpace.

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 7-13)

By Rob Brezsny

Loralee Grace tackles environmental racism in ‘Futurelands’

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit artist Loralee Grace.

Also in Arts & Culture

Loralee Grace tackles environmental racism in ‘Futurelands’

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit artist Loralee Grace.

RIP Lighthouse ArtSpace and the dying ‘immersive’ art trend

By Randiah Camille Green

A scene from the Immersive Klimt exhibition at Detroit’s former Ligthouse ArtSpace.

‘The Taste of Things’ celebrates good food, France, and the ever-wonderful Juliette Binoche

By Chuck Wilson

Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel partake in sensual delights.

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 7-13)

By Rob Brezsny

More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us