Female artists and performers celebrate ‘Divine Wisdom’ in new exhibit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Dawn Marie Smith, “Flip Phone.”

This is a group show of feminine power. Opening on Friday, Divine Wisdom: Femme Alchemy Through Contemporary Art and Performance includes visual art by five female artists working in Detroit along with multiple installations and performances at the Jam Handy. It features work on feminine identity, sexuality, and occult practices by Shaina Kasztelan, Sara Nickleson, Olivia Guterson, Dawn Marie Smith, and Sedona Cohen. There will also be floral art by Four Leaf Clover Studios, aerial silks by Dari Blythe, a piano and vocal performance by Chakrubs founder Vanessa Cuccia, a Suzy Poling light installation, tattoo models styled in Supernatural Lingerie, and a DJ set by FemmeDom Detroit founder Petra Steele. “As a curator, I explore how feminine power can be inculcated through art, meditation, sexuality, psychedelics, and other experiences,” Divine Wisdom curator Samara Furlong said about the show. “These five artists channel energy and knowledge through their artistic processes into work that creates conversation and community. They are speaking to the collective consciousness and creating a space for growth and healing. Artmaking for these women is an alchemical process — a means for transforming the world around them and us.”

