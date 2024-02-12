Cupid’s Undie Run sees metro Detroiters strip down for neurofibromatosis research

click to enlarge Joe Maroon Cupid’s Undie Run 2023.

Each February, thousands of people across the U.S. strip down for a good cause. Cupid’s Undie Run sees nearly nude participants brave the cold for a “mile(ish) run” to raise funds and awareness of neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve tissue. Detroit’s event kicks off on Saturday with some much-needed drinks and dancing at the Tin Roof around noon to loosen everyone up, and the run beginning around 2 p.m. It all ends back at the Tin Roof for an “epic dance party.” Proceeds benefit NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Plus, the people watching is always entertaining — and maybe you’ll even meet your Valentine.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter