Cupid’s Undie Run sees metro Detroiters strip down for neurofibromatosis research

Proceeds for the ‘mile(ish) run’ benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation

By on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 9:27 am

click to enlarge Cupid’s Undie Run 2023. - Joe Maroon
Joe Maroon
Cupid’s Undie Run 2023.

Each February, thousands of people across the U.S. strip down for a good cause. Cupid’s Undie Run sees nearly nude participants brave the cold for a “mile(ish) run” to raise funds and awareness of neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve tissue. Detroit’s event kicks off on Saturday with some much-needed drinks and dancing at the Tin Roof around noon to loosen everyone up, and the run beginning around 2 p.m. It all ends back at the Tin Roof for an “epic dance party.” Proceeds benefit NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Plus, the people watching is always entertaining — and maybe you’ll even meet your Valentine.

Event Details
Cupid's Undie Run

Cupid's Undie Run

Sat., Feb. 17, 12-4 p.m.

Tin Roof 47 E. Adams Ave., Detroit Detroit

$40

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

