Detroit’s Senate Theater celebrates Chicano History Week with free screening of ‘American Homeboy’

The film draws from interviews with Mexican American historians, academics, artists, activists, cholos, and former law enforcement officers

By on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 at 3:47 pm

click to enlarge The poster for American Homeboy. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The poster for American Homeboy.

To kick off Chicano History Week, which runs from Feb. 2-8, Nuestra Cultura is hosting a free screening of American Homeboy at Detroit’s Senate Theater. The event will celebrate Chicano culture and highlight accomplishments of Mexican Americans in the U.S. through film, live art, music, and a panel discussion. The first hour of the event will feature networking and music, while allowing people to come in and get popcorn and snacks. The documentary explores the origins of cholo culture, which sprouted in America during times of struggle and later became a pop culture phenomenon. The film draws from interviews with Mexican American historians, academics, artists, activists, cholos, and former law enforcement officers against a backdrop pulled from 50 hours of restored archival footage. Following the screening is an hour-long panel discussion by the film’s director Brandon Loran Maxwell alongside special guest speakers, and the last hour of the event will feature a live Chicano art exhibition and more networking opportunities for community members.

Event Details
SOUTHWEST DETROIT: EXCLUSIVE FREE SCREENING OF “AMERICAN HOMEBOY – PORTRAIT OF A STREET REVOLUTION,” FEB. 3

Sat., Feb. 3, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Senate Theater 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit Detroit

Movie is free with registration

