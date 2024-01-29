Detroit’s Senate Theater celebrates Chicano History Week with free screening of ‘American Homeboy’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The poster for American Homeboy.

To kick off Chicano History Week, which runs from Feb. 2-8, Nuestra Cultura is hosting a free screening of American Homeboy at Detroit’s Senate Theater. The event will celebrate Chicano culture and highlight accomplishments of Mexican Americans in the U.S. through film, live art, music, and a panel discussion. The first hour of the event will feature networking and music, while allowing people to come in and get popcorn and snacks. The documentary explores the origins of cholo culture, which sprouted in America during times of struggle and later became a pop culture phenomenon. The film draws from interviews with Mexican American historians, academics, artists, activists, cholos, and former law enforcement officers against a backdrop pulled from 50 hours of restored archival footage. Following the screening is an hour-long panel discussion by the film’s director Brandon Loran Maxwell alongside special guest speakers, and the last hour of the event will feature a live Chicano art exhibition and more networking opportunities for community members.

