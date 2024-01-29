Ibram X. Kendi kicks off Black History Month at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

The NYT bestseller will discuss his adaptation of ‘Barracoon,’ the true-life story of one of the last known survivors of the Atlantic slave trade

By on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 at 3:38 pm

Ibram X. Kendi.

New York Times bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi is kicking off Black History Month with a conversation on his adaptation of Zora Neale Hurston’s Barracoon with Charles H. Wright Museum president Neil A. Barclay. Kendi’s adaptation takes the true-life story of Cudjo Lewis, one of the last known survivors of the Atlantic slave trade, and presents it in an age-appropriate historical context for young people. Kendi was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2020 and is the Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities at Boston University. The 2023 Netflix documentary Stamped from the Beginning is based on Kendi’s award-winning book Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas. He’s also known for his adult and children’s titles tackling race like, How to Be an Antiracist, Antiracist Baby, Goodnight Racism, and How to Raise an Antiracist. The book talk is free to attend with registration and autographed copies of Barracoon are available for $20.

Event Details

Book talk and celebration for Ibram X. Kendi

Thu., Feb. 1, 5-7 p.m.

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit Detroit

