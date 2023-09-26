Detroit’s MOCAD opens last exhibitions before it temporarily closes for $10 million renovation

click to enlarge Steve Neavling The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit’s Fall 2023-Winter 2024 exhibitions open on Friday, packing in immersive experiences that inspect race, identity, and heritage. In his first museum solo show, multidisciplinary artist Mark Thomas Gibson presents A Retelling featuring a visual archive of race in proximity to American culture and identity. Kevin Bernard Moultrie Daye (who also goes by SPIRITUALS) uses 3D scans and robotic fabrication techniques to recreate African masks in shadowworking, to preserve the stories of displaced communities like Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood. KESSWA guides us from the Deep South to the North Star (aka Detroit) exploring Black femme freedom and joy in Transcendence. In MOCAD: Doors Open, the museum presents an exhibit of its 17-year history with archival materials, commissioned artist prints, and ephemera of past exhibitions.

For the museum’s 17th birthday on Thursday, Oct. 26 it will mount Mike Kelley’s Space for Public Good, which will host activations by Cinema Detroit, Intersectional Press, the Detroit Recovery Project, and the Progressive Art Studio Collective (PASC) for artists with disabilities. Then, MOCAD will close in early 2024 for six to nine months during a $10 million renovation project, so take advantage of this last chance to visit for a while. An opening reception is slated for Friday, Sept. 29 at 4:30 p.m. including an artist talk with Mark Thomas Gibson in conversation with Mario Moore at 5:30 p.m. Performances by Kevin Bernard Moultrie Daye, Hamzat, HiTech, and Zelooperz will follow. The exhibitions run through Feb. 4.

Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit (313) 832-6622

