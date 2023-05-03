Detroit’s Black-led mural fest BLKOUT Walls expands to Midtown and Highland Park

Justin W. Milhouse Sydney G. James created the BLKOUT Walls festival in 2021, featuring work from mostly artists of color around Detroit’s North End neighborhood.

Detroit’s Black-led mural festival is back for round two this summer, and organizers today announced a stacked lineup of artists.

BLKOUT Walls will take place Sept. 7-17 and will include live mural paintings, music, panel discussions, mural walking tours, and artist talks.

The lineup includes featured muralists who participated last year, including Bakpak Durden and Ijania Cortez, alongside Tashif Turner (aka Sheefy McFly), Ryan Writes on Things, Miah the Creator, Mohammed Awudu, and Ryan Redi Chun.

Detroit painter Sydney G. James created the festival in 2021 after being frustrated with the lack of Black artists included in the popular Murals in the Market festival. She previously told Metro Times that she was the only Black painter in Murals in the Market during the four years she participated until 2018, when Sabrina Nelson was also featured.

The inaugural BLKOUT Walls was held in Detroit in 2021 with mostly artists of color covering the North End neighborhood in murals. James tells us this year the murals will stretch into Midtown, the North End, and Highland Park.

A full list of participating artists is below:

Bakpak Durden



Ryan Writes on Things



Ijania Cortez



Miah the Creator



Mohammed Awudu



Ryan Redi Chun



Tashif Turner



All City Crew

Toonky Berry



Bird Cap



Brittany Williams AKA BDUB



Cailyn Dawson



Mr. Cliff Note



Demien De Yonte



Habacuc S. Bessiake



Jason Garcia



RIFT



Darius Baber



Rick Malt



Tknaff



Torrence Jayy

For more info, see blkoutwalls.com

