Detroit’s Black-led mural fest BLKOUT Walls expands to Midtown and Highland Park

The festival will feature Tashif Turner, Bakpak Durden, and Ijania Cortez

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 5:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Sydney G. James created the BLKOUT Walls festival in 2021, featuring work from mostly artists of color around Detroit’s North End neighborhood. - Justin W. Milhouse
Justin W. Milhouse
Sydney G. James created the BLKOUT Walls festival in 2021, featuring work from mostly artists of color around Detroit’s North End neighborhood.

Detroit’s Black-led mural festival is back for round two this summer, and organizers today announced a stacked lineup of artists.

BLKOUT Walls will take place Sept. 7-17 and will include live mural paintings, music, panel discussions, mural walking tours, and artist talks.

The lineup includes featured muralists who participated last year, including Bakpak Durden and Ijania Cortez, alongside Tashif Turner (aka Sheefy McFly), Ryan Writes on Things, Miah the Creator, Mohammed Awudu, and Ryan Redi Chun.

Detroit painter Sydney G. James created the festival in 2021 after being frustrated with the lack of Black artists included in the popular Murals in the Market festival. She previously told Metro Times that she was the only Black painter in Murals in the Market during the four years she participated until 2018, when Sabrina Nelson was also featured.

Related
Sydney G. James beams with Detroit pride in MOCAD solo show, but her greatest masterpiece isn’t a painting

Sydney G. James beams with Detroit pride in MOCAD solo show, but her greatest masterpiece isn’t a painting: Girl with the ‘D’ earring

The inaugural BLKOUT Walls was held in Detroit in 2021 with mostly artists of color covering the North End neighborhood in murals. James tells us this year the murals will stretch into Midtown, the North End, and Highland Park.

A full list of participating artists is below:

  • Bakpak Durden
  • Ryan Writes on Things
  • Ijania Cortez
  • Miah the Creator
  • Mohammed Awudu
  • Ryan Redi Chun
  • Tashif Turner
  • All City Crew
  • Toonky Berry
  • Bird Cap
  • Brittany Williams AKA BDUB
  • Cailyn Dawson
  • Mr. Cliff Note
  • Demien De Yonte
  • Habacuc S. Bessiake
  • Jason Garcia
  • RIFT
  • Darius Baber
  • Rick Malt
  • Tknaff
  • Torrence Jayy

For more info, see blkoutwalls.com

Slideshow

All the mural magic we saw at Detroit's inaugural BLKOUT Walls mural festival

All the mural magic we saw at Detroit's inaugural BLKOUT Walls mural festival
94 slides
All the mural magic we saw at Detroit's inaugural BLKOUT Walls mural festival All the mural magic we saw at Detroit's inaugural BLKOUT Walls mural festival All the mural magic we saw at Detroit's inaugural BLKOUT Walls mural festival All the mural magic we saw at Detroit's inaugural BLKOUT Walls mural festival All the mural magic we saw at Detroit's inaugural BLKOUT Walls mural festival All the mural magic we saw at Detroit's inaugural BLKOUT Walls mural festival
Click to View 94 slides

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Scroll to read more Culture articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘The Price is Right Live’ heading to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

‘The Price is Right Live’ heading to Detroit

Carhartt inks deal with The Weather Channel

By Lee DeVito

The Weather Channel’s meterologists will now sport Carhartt-branded gear in the field.

Free Will Astrology (May 3-9)

By Rob Brezsny

‘Locked Out’ documentary is triggering for Detroiters who’ve experienced eviction

By Randiah Camille Green

Geraldine Smith-Bey’s five-year fight to regain ownership of her East Village home is one of the stories featured in the film.

Also in Arts & Culture

Teri Lyne Carrington is pushing for ‘gender justice’ in jazz

By Randiah Camille Green

Four-time Grammy winner Teri Lynne Carrington.

Where to take your mom for Mother’s Day brunch in metro Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Grey Ghost’s rare brunch is back for Mother’s Day.

Free Will Astrology (May 3-9)

By Rob Brezsny

Carhartt inks deal with The Weather Channel

By Lee DeVito

The Weather Channel’s meterologists will now sport Carhartt-branded gear in the field.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us