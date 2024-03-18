  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
UNITED WE BRUNCH - RETURNS MARCH 23

Detroit rappers lend a hand for ‘Veni Vidi Vici’ fashion show

The Garden Theater event is set to feature hip-hop performances by Natasia, Lana Ladonna, Baby Money, and Skilla Baby

By
Mar 18, 2024 at 12:31 pm
Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Veni Vidi Vici fashion show is planned for Detroit’s Garden Theater. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Veni Vidi Vici fashion show is planned for Detroit’s Garden Theater.

Much like Detroit’s hip-hop sound, its fashion scene has gone from niche to being one of the most influential in the country. Go to any hip-hop concert or NBA game and you’ll see athletes and fans alike sporting Three Thirteen jackets and carrying Glam-Aholic bags.

Enter Darylynn Mumphord, a 15-year mainstay on Detroit’s fashion scene who’s hosting a fashion event dubbed Veni Vidi Vici (Latin for “I came, I saw, I won”). The event, planned for Sunday at Detroit’s Garden Theater, is set to feature hip-hop performances by Natasia, Lana Ladonna, Baby Money, and Skilla Baby.

“It’s women’s month and as a woman I just want to show love to the women that don’t feel like they’re being loved,” Mumphord says. “Especially as an entrepreneur, we work so hard behind the scenes and I know how that feels. So it was just on my heart to give more to women.”

The show will feature designers Arte de la Moda, 1derful, Oddity Collection, Daisy lane, Pink Sand, DE.NĀJIA,Vandalism, Beast Original, and Couture Culture. The show’s being produced by Codex, Xonnectwitlo, Taylorlang, and HRVST SZN.

Mumphord says everyone that has a major part in the show is a woman and women will be honored throughout the entire show.

“I’m honoring women all throughout the show,” she says. “So every woman is going to be celebrated, every woman designer, every woman sponsor.”

The show is also being supported by Girl, You Are Enough, a fund Mumphord started as a way to provide resources to organizations that provide support to women.

“It’s going to be like a 007 theme,” she says. “It’s going to be a vibe. The moment they walk in they’re going to feel like they’re somewhere else. The experience is going to be phenomenal. They’re going to see Detroit’s culture, the vibe, the energy.”

Event Details
‘Veni Vidi Vici’ Fashion Exhibition

‘Veni Vidi Vici’ Fashion Exhibition

Sun., March 24, 7 p.m.

The Garden Theater 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$35-$350
Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison is from Detroit, Michigan. He's a husband and father of four and a self-described, "Kid who loves rap music." He's been featured on Hip-Hop Evolution and Hip-Hop Uncovered. He's also a Cave Canem fellow, author of the poetry book Blaze (Willow Books), a recipient of a 2015 Kresge Literary...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

It’s time to register for free entry into the NFL Draft in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

The 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in downtown Detroit on April 25-27, 2024.

New York-based Free Art Collective hopes to reach Detroit artists for upcoming Global Day of Art

By Layla McMurtrie

The Free Art Collective's print program gives away free art while supporting local artists.

Detroit Institute of Arts works to return Indigenous remains and sacred objects amid federal law updates

By Randiah Camille Green

An item described as a “model of a Shaman’s guardian figure” from the Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska had been removed from a display case at the DIA. A placard in its place notes “this item has been temporarily removed” and is dated August 1, 2022.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe