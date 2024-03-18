Detroit rappers lend a hand for ‘Veni Vidi Vici’ fashion show

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Veni Vidi Vici fashion show is planned for Detroit’s Garden Theater.

Much like Detroit’s hip-hop sound, its fashion scene has gone from niche to being one of the most influential in the country. Go to any hip-hop concert or NBA game and you’ll see athletes and fans alike sporting Three Thirteen jackets and carrying Glam-Aholic bags.

Enter Darylynn Mumphord, a 15-year mainstay on Detroit’s fashion scene who’s hosting a fashion event dubbed Veni Vidi Vici (Latin for “I came, I saw, I won”). The event, planned for Sunday at Detroit’s Garden Theater, is set to feature hip-hop performances by Natasia, Lana Ladonna, Baby Money, and Skilla Baby.

“It’s women’s month and as a woman I just want to show love to the women that don’t feel like they’re being loved,” Mumphord says. “Especially as an entrepreneur, we work so hard behind the scenes and I know how that feels. So it was just on my heart to give more to women.”

The show will feature designers Arte de la Moda, 1derful, Oddity Collection, Daisy lane, Pink Sand, DE.NĀJIA,Vandalism, Beast Original, and Couture Culture. The show’s being produced by Codex, Xonnectwitlo, Taylorlang, and HRVST SZN.

Mumphord says everyone that has a major part in the show is a woman and women will be honored throughout the entire show.

“I’m honoring women all throughout the show,” she says. “So every woman is going to be celebrated, every woman designer, every woman sponsor.”

The show is also being supported by Girl, You Are Enough, a fund Mumphord started as a way to provide resources to organizations that provide support to women.

“It’s going to be like a 007 theme,” she says. “It’s going to be a vibe. The moment they walk in they’re going to feel like they’re somewhere else. The experience is going to be phenomenal. They’re going to see Detroit’s culture, the vibe, the energy.”