  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
UNITED WE BRUNCH - RETURNS MARCH 23

Detroit’s ‘NSFW’ art and music exhibit is not what you think

The event is about “exploring the debauchery and escapism of young adulthood,” organizers say

By
Mar 26, 2024 at 10:09 am
A scene from the NSFW music and art show.
A scene from the NSFW music and art show. Isaiah Johns
Share on Nextdoor

Fine art, electronic music, and rap come together in this exhibition co-curated by mixed media artist and muralist Habacuc S. Bessiake and musician Rob Apollo. The second annual NSFW music and art show is going down on Saturday, March 30 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at The Riverside Detroit with live music, drinks, and of course, visual art for sale. Participating artists include Zelooperz, Bre’ann White, Bakpak Durden, Avery Williamson, Isaiah Johns, Ruby Flwrs, Olivia Beelby, Kaio Huvaere, Doug Cannell, and Habacuc S. Bessiake. There will also be music by Rob Apollo, Thot squad, John Fm, Ziggy Waters, $cottib, Nova Blu, and Uns4ne.

Despite the name, NSFW is not an erotic exhibition. Instead, as Bessiake explains, the focus is “exploring the debauchery and escapism of young adulthood through a lens that is both humorous, heartbreaking, and socially radical.” The show is part of an ongoing digital media project called NSFW by Apollo and friends that includes two music albums and the annual exhibit which includes painting, sculpture, photography, and other mixed media work.

“A new context is produced for both art forms by placing seemingly contrasting mediums side-by-side,” Apollo says. “There is a reciprocal relationship between the music and the art in this show. The contemporary music encourages a broader audience to engage more authentically intimate with the fine arts pieces. Simultaneously, the traditional fine art space elevates the perception of the music.”

Event Details
NSFW: Music + Art show

NSFW: Music + Art show

Sat., March 30, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Riverside Detroit 8711 Grand River Avenue, Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

15
Randiah
After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Ann Arbor Film Festival brings back its week of experimental films for a 62nd year

By Layla McMurtrie

The 62nd Ann Arbor Film Festival is happening this year from March 26-31.

Diarra Kilpatrick doesn’t fuck around in ‘Diarra From Detroit’

By Randiah Camille Green

Diarra Kilpatrick wrote, executive produced, and stars in BET’s Diarra From Detroit.

It’s time to register for free entry into the NFL Draft in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

The 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in downtown Detroit on April 25-27, 2024.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe