Detroit’s ‘NSFW’ art and music exhibit is not what you think

Fine art, electronic music, and rap come together in this exhibition co-curated by mixed media artist and muralist Habacuc S. Bessiake and musician Rob Apollo. The second annual NSFW music and art show is going down on Saturday, March 30 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at The Riverside Detroit with live music, drinks, and of course, visual art for sale. Participating artists include Zelooperz, Bre’ann White, Bakpak Durden, Avery Williamson, Isaiah Johns, Ruby Flwrs, Olivia Beelby, Kaio Huvaere, Doug Cannell, and Habacuc S. Bessiake. There will also be music by Rob Apollo, Thot squad, John Fm, Ziggy Waters, $cottib, Nova Blu, and Uns4ne.

Despite the name, NSFW is not an erotic exhibition. Instead, as Bessiake explains, the focus is “exploring the debauchery and escapism of young adulthood through a lens that is both humorous, heartbreaking, and socially radical.” The show is part of an ongoing digital media project called NSFW by Apollo and friends that includes two music albums and the annual exhibit which includes painting, sculpture, photography, and other mixed media work.

“A new context is produced for both art forms by placing seemingly contrasting mediums side-by-side,” Apollo says. “There is a reciprocal relationship between the music and the art in this show. The contemporary music encourages a broader audience to engage more authentically intimate with the fine arts pieces. Simultaneously, the traditional fine art space elevates the perception of the music.”