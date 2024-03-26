  1. Arts & Culture
Next Chapter Books to host talk by ‘Dearborn’ author Ghassan Zeineddine

The collection of stories celebraties the diversity of the Michigan city’s Arab American community

Mar 26, 2024 at 9:58 am
Ghassan Zeineddine.
Ghassan Zeineddine. Austin Thomason, Michigan Photography
Since Next Chapter Books opened in September 2023, the store has centered local authors and community with book talks, open mics, a book club, and more. Its next event will feature Ghassan Zeineddine, the author of Dearborn, for a reading and book talk. Dearborn is a collection of pieces celebrating the diversity of the Michigan city’s Arab American community through stories spanning decades that merge tragedy and comedy. The book was named 2024 Michigan Notable Book and Best Fiction Book of 2023 by Kirkus Reviews and Booklist, among many other awards and nominations. During the upcoming event, Zeineddine will read from Dearborn and hold a discussion with Tazeen Ayub, a local musician, community organizer, and professor of Arabic at Henry Ford College. The event is free to the public.

Event Details
A Reading & Book Talk with Ghassan Zeineddine

A Reading & Book Talk with Ghassan Zeineddine

Thu., March 28, 6 p.m.

Next Chapter Books 16555 E Warren Ave, Detroit Detroit

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

