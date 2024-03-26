Next Chapter Books to host talk by ‘Dearborn’ author Ghassan Zeineddine

Since Next Chapter Books opened in September 2023, the store has centered local authors and community with book talks, open mics, a book club, and more. Its next event will feature Ghassan Zeineddine, the author of Dearborn, for a reading and book talk. Dearborn is a collection of pieces celebrating the diversity of the Michigan city’s Arab American community through stories spanning decades that merge tragedy and comedy. The book was named 2024 Michigan Notable Book and Best Fiction Book of 2023 by Kirkus Reviews and Booklist, among many other awards and nominations. During the upcoming event, Zeineddine will read from Dearborn and hold a discussion with Tazeen Ayub, a local musician, community organizer, and professor of Arabic at Henry Ford College. The event is free to the public.