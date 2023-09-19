Dearborn’s 18th annual Mutt Strut raises funds for a good cause

click to enlarge Courtesy photo People and their four-legged friends walking at the Mutt Strut.

Local nonprofit Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is hosting the 18th annual Mutt Strut on Saturday. The dog festival and street fair will celebrate the five-year anniversary of the organization’s new facility and will feature food trucks, local exhibitors, and other family-friendly activities. The event allows local pet lovers to support Friends for Animals by registering to create a personalized fundraising page for people to donate to the organization. Anyone interested can sign up for Mutt Strut as an individual or grab some friends and join in as a team. Proceeds from this event will go toward Friends for Animals Metro Detroit’s General Operations Fund, dedicated to providing the nonprofit’s animals with the best medical care, food and love possible until their time of adoption.

