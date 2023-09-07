‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations’ returns to Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy of Broadway in Detroit The cast of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations.

By popular demand, the Broadway hit musical based on the Motown act the Temptations is returning to Detroit.

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations will hit Detroit’s Fisher Theatre from Dec. 19-23. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at broadwayindetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Written by Detroit playwright Dominique Morisseau and featuring the Temptations’ Grammy-winning hit songs, Ain’t Too Proud tells the story of the vocal group’s tumultuous rise to fame with a mix of history and drama. It premiered at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre in 2019, where it would go on to break attendance records and eventually win a Tony for Best Choreography thanks to Sergio Trujillo’s work.

The show also has the blessing of Temptations founder Otis Williams, who heaped on praise when the show first came to Detroit last year.

“I love me some Detroit. It means the world, because this is where it began for the Tempts, for Motown, for the whole embodiment of what Motown is known for,” Williams said of the musical, according to The Oakland Press. “It’s one thing to open up on Broadway, which was a big ‘do, and to get success on Broadway, but it’s a whole nother thing for it to travel the country, and especially to be in Motown.”

Reviewing Ain’t Too Proud for Metro Times last year, writer Randiah Camille Green said the production helps bring the story of one of the biggest R&B groups of all time to a new generation.

“Even if you’re familiar with the Temptations’ fascinating story, the musical takes the audience on a ride that feels as if you were watching it happen in real-time,” Green wrote, adding, “Morisseau’s witty and masterful storytelling coupled with the cast’s brilliant performance and an impeccable live orchestra bring it all together.”

