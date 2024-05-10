  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts

After retiring from the NFL, Romeo Okwara is focused on photography

“Everything in me was pulling me towards the art and I just had to listen,” the former Detroit Lion says

By
May 10, 2024 at 11:22 am
Romeo Okwara, at Spot Lite, is determined to get a good shot.
Romeo Okwara, at Spot Lite, is determined to get a good shot. RioViisuals
Share on Nextdoor

For Romeo Okwara, art and football take a similar type of grit.

Following the Detroit Lions’ impressive 2023-24 season, the 28-year-old defensive end announced in March that he would be stepping away from the NFL. The former player tells Metro Times that the decision was a tough one driven by multiple factors, but one thing is for certain. His focus is now on art.

Alongside football, photography has been a long-time passion for Okwara. Through his eight years in the NFL, with two seasons playing for the New York Giants and six for the Lions, his camera never left his side.

Growing up in Nigeria, Okwara noticed his creative interests at a young age, fascinated by old family photos and inspired by his uncle who is an artist. While studying at Notre Dame, although he majored in accounting, Okwara took as many art electives as he could, getting his first camera during his junior or senior year. For an art history class study abroad trip, he was able to visit Greece, where a great professor alongside beautiful architecture and scenery roused him even further.

After college, Okwara quickly found a love for film photography. Now, his camera of choice is a Leica MP, which he describes as “sleek and discreet,” and at this point, an extension of his body.

“When I went to New York to play for the Giants, I was studying different photographers’ work, and 35mm photography, especially black and white photography, kind of stood out to me right away,” Okwara says. “I bought a 35mm camera and once I got that and started shooting film, in that format, it kind of changed the way I approached the art.”

click to enlarge Okwara is inspired by black and white photography. - Romeo Okwara
Romeo Okwara
Okwara is inspired by black and white photography.

As film can be very expensive, and one roll usually only allows for around 36 images, Okwara became more mindful of how often he clicked the shutter. “Working within those confines kind of forced me to be selective about when I chose to take a picture,” he says. “I started kind of looking at it a little bit more as an art form as opposed to just snapping away at whatever.”

In 2019 and 2021, the photographer’s work was exhibited in three Leica Gallery exhibitions in New York, Boston, and Los Angeles.

Now, Okwara is part of his first-ever Detroit show, Moments, alongside local artists Mario Moore and Jamea Richmond-Edwards. The exhibition opened at Detroit’s magazine store Periodicals, fittingly during NFL Draft weekend. It represents reflection for the three artists, who are all preparing to enter new phases of their respective careers.

Okwara is still trying to figure out what message and themes he wants his work to portray, but for now, most of his images are borne out of random in-between “moments” that showcase unique energy, movement, feeling, or memory.

In the current show, three of Okwara’s photographs are on display: one of his brother Julian, a former Lion who now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, during training at the Lions facility; another of former teammate Marvin Jones dancing at another former teammate’s wedding; and the last of a model posing behind the scenes at the Marc Jacobs 40th anniversary show.

“There’s a movement within all those images that kind of helped tell a story; there’s a certain theme within those images that I really love,” Okwara says. “I just feel very grateful that they opened that space up to us and Mario wanted to include me in this. I think so highly of Mario and Jamea and their work as artists and people. They're amazing, they’re great friends of mine, and I feel very lucky and thankful that they included me in that show."

While Okwara is done playing for the Lions, he is definitely not done with Detroit.

“This is home,” he says. “Detroit’s a really special place, it’s been for me at least, and I feel like I learn a little bit more about the city every day. I think Detroit has so much to offer and it’s because of the people. I just love being here.”

Looking forward, he hopes to immerse himself in the city’s artistic community in numerous ways.

“The Detroit art scene, I think, is amazing. Detroit has been a center of the arts for years and years and years,” Okwara says. “We talk about grit on the football field, there’s grit in the art and the way that people make art and exist here. I’m very fortunate to be able to meet so many amazing artists that I love and respect and they've welcomed me and supported me. It’s just a great community and they all want to see each other succeed.”

click to enlarge One photo of Okwara’s on display at Periodicals, featuring NFL player Marvin Jones dancing at former NFL player Devon Kennard’s wedding. - Romeo Okwara
Romeo Okwara
One photo of Okwara’s on display at Periodicals, featuring NFL player Marvin Jones dancing at former NFL player Devon Kennard’s wedding.

In the fall, Okwara will begin pursuing a Master of Fine Arts in Photography from Cranbrook Academy of Art. During the program and his time in the city, Okwara hopes to continue diving deeper into his artistic expression by connecting with other passionate and talented artists.

Plus, he hopes to help provide resources to other young creative minds in the city in the process, especially photographers. He’s got some big ideas in the works and Detroiters should be on the lookout.

“I would love to see more darkrooms in Detroit and more motion picture resources being given to Detroit. I think being able to put cameras in kids' hands is a very beautiful, powerful thing,” Okwara says. “Photography has helped me so much personally. I grew up super shy and photography allowed me to approach people in a way and also capture my environment, which is just fun for me and fulfilling. I think being able to bring that resource to kids in the city, especially Black kids in the city, is very amazing. I just want that resource to be something that’s more widely available for people.”

While the Lions unfortunately won’t have Okwara any longer to play on the field, he won’t stop embodying his love for the team and the city through his work.

“Football has brought me so much in my life. I feel like being able to step away from it at this age and having something else I’m so passionate about in the arts, I’m very grateful for that and I can't wait to cheer my teammates on as they do their thing and we can get to the Super Bowl this year,” Okwara says. “I’m very happy for this next phase and just excited to figure out what my work is trying to be as an artist and I guess just take my work to the next level and fully focus my energy and my attention on the art. I’ve been doing both for a long time and I think the art was just calling my name. Everything in me was pulling me towards the art and I just had to listen.”

You can see Okwara’s work on display at Periodicals through May 12 or on his Instagram page, @romeokwara.

Slideshow

A first look at ‘Little Village’ arts hub in Detroit’s East Village neighborhood

‘It Takes A Village’ Skate ParkBeside The Shepherd and the sculpture park is a skate park designed by Tony Hawk and McArthur Binion. It was one of the first completed installations of Little Village, so it is the piece that has gotten the most use so far.
ALEO DetroitInside The Shepherd’s former rectory is a bed and breakfast coined ALEO, offering a beautiful interior covered in work by local artists. The six guest suites are meant for artists visiting Detroit from out of town who want to be at the center of the city’s creative community. McArthur Binion FoundationALEO’s third floor serves as the headquarters for the nonprofit organization Modern Ancient Brown, which provides residencies, mentorship, and resources to local BIPOC artists and writers. One artist resident a year will have a full private apartment in ALEO to live and work at during their time in the program. Little Village LibraryOn the other side of the building, in the former church’s beautiful main space, there will be a library curated by Asmaa Walton of Black Arts Library. Available books will include artist monographs, exhibition catalogs, and research materials focused on artists of color who have made contributions to the arts in Michigan. The area includes tables and chairs to sit and read at with a group, as well as former confessionals turned personal workspaces. In the near future, Black Arts Library has plans to also open a standalone community bookstore in the East Village neighborhood, which will be its first-ever brick-and-mortar. Art & Music in the former church’s naveApart from the Little Village library, the central nave and adjacent transept of the space feature two gallery spaces that will display rotating artworks. Each entrance/exit of the galleries serves as its own sort of frame to view the intricate architecture in the building. Additionally, the church’s former altar will serve as a stage for big events, with seating at the lower level, as well as above the main gallery. Charles McGee Legacy Park The theme of the Shepherd’s grand opening will be “Charles McGee: Time Is Now,” honoring the late Detroit artist, in collaboration with the Museum of Contemporary Arts Detroit. Outside of the building is a Charles McGee Legacy Park, which features sculptures inspired by McGee’s work. Inside the Shepherd’s gallery spaces is the work that the sculptures were based on, which will be displayed for the grand opening and throughout the following month. ‘It Takes A Village’ Skate ParkBeside The Shepherd and the sculpture park is a skate park designed by Tony Hawk and McArthur Binion. It was one of the first completed installations of Little Village, so it is the piece that has gotten the most use so far.
Click to View 17 slides
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Royal Oak’s Five15 celebrates 15 years of drag queen bingo with free tickets

By Lee DeVito

Five15’s drag queen bingo has featured many contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race over the years.

Botanical artist Lisa Waud trades flowers for upcycled objects in ‘Memory Forest’

By Randiah Camille Green

Lisa Waud.

Free Will Astrology (May 8-14)

By Rob Brezsny

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe