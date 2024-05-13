What to expect at this weekend’s Motor City Comic Con

Since 1989, Michigan’s Motor City Comic Con has celebrated all things pop culture, and has long been one of the largest conventions in the Midwest. In 2022, the event went back to being held twice a year, now taking place at Novi’s Suburban Collection Showplace in the spring and the fall.

This year’s spring edition, set for May 17-19, will feature some of the biggest actors from television, movies, and streaming platforms, along with artists, writers, and comic book creators. Along with various panel discussions and special events, celebrity and comic guests will sign autographs and hold photo opportunities for an extra cost.

Motor City Comic Con’s celebrity guests include actors Shameik Moore (Miles Morales of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Tom Kenny (the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants), Charlie Hunnam (Jax Teller from Sons of Anarchy), and William Shatner (Captain James Tiberius Kirk from Star Trek), as well as WWE wrestlers Ron Simmons and Lex Luger.

Comic book guests at Motor City Comic Con will include creators known for work with Marvel, DC’s Batman, SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, Sherlock Holmes, and more.

Aside from meeting hot guests, attendees can also participate in numerous attractions during the three-day convention. Some unique happenings this year include a Star Wars storytime, anime screenings, cosplay and drawing contests, trivia sessions, art classes for children, and more.

In addition, artists, writers, and illustrators will be featured throughout an Artist Alley. Plus, there will be crafters selling gifts, crafts, and replicas, as well as some of the largest comic book and multimedia dealers from across the country offering a variety of merchandise including comics, toys, art, unique jewelry, clothing, and memorabilia.

Tickets for Motor City Comic Con can be purchased online at motorcitycomiccon.com.