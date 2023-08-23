Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

A weed-infused ‘Self Care Station’ is coming to Hazel Park’s Hot Box Social lounge

It includes a dab bar

By on Wed, Aug 23, 2023 at 10:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hot Box Social is Michigan’s first cannabis consumption lounge. - Trucenta
Trucenta
Hot Box Social is Michigan’s first cannabis consumption lounge.

What’s our favorite word? Self-care, especially when cannabis is involved. OK, so that’s more than one word, but what’s important is this “Self Care Station” event put on by Glow My Body Spa includes a dab bar. The event takes place at Hazel Park weed consumption lounge Hot Box Social and includes various self care activities like facials, aromatherapy, chair massages, puff and paint, waxing, yoga, and meditation sessions. There will also be a taco bar, fresh fruit, and vendors. This event is only for ages 21 and up, and if you’re a parent you probably need a break from those bad ass kids anyway. The Eventbrite page says “BRING YOUR YOGA MATS” in all caps, so don’t forget it.

Event Details

Self Care Station

Sat., Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hot Box Social 23610 John R Rd., Hazel Park Oakland County

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit’s Beacon Park welcomes world premiere of art installation by Olivier Landreville

By Layla McMurtrie

Art installation “Horizon” by Olivier Landreville will debut at Detroit’s Beacon Park from Sept. 1-24.

Muralist pays colorful tribute to Michigan wildlife along Dequindre Cut

By Steve Neavling

A porcupine is one of eight species that will be featured on the mural along the Dequindre Cut.

‘Gran Turismo’ tells the thrilling (true!) story of a video gamer who became a race car sensation

By Craig D. Lindsey

David Harbour (right) teaches Archie Madekwe how to take his talents from sim racing to the real deal.

Movies will once again be affordable on National Cinema Day

By Jenna Jones

A classic movie theatre.

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 23-29)

By Rob Brezsny

Muralist pays colorful tribute to Michigan wildlife along Dequindre Cut

By Steve Neavling

A porcupine is one of eight species that will be featured on the mural along the Dequindre Cut.

‘Gran Turismo’ tells the thrilling (true!) story of a video gamer who became a race car sensation

By Craig D. Lindsey

David Harbour (right) teaches Archie Madekwe how to take his talents from sim racing to the real deal.

How Michigan helped bald eagle populations rise from the brink of extinction

By Randiah Camille Green

How Michigan helped bald eagle populations rise from the brink of extinction (3)
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us