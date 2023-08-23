A weed-infused ‘Self Care Station’ is coming to Hazel Park’s Hot Box Social lounge

click to enlarge Trucenta Hot Box Social is Michigan’s first cannabis consumption lounge.

What’s our favorite word? Self-care, especially when cannabis is involved. OK, so that’s more than one word, but what’s important is this “Self Care Station” event put on by Glow My Body Spa includes a dab bar. The event takes place at Hazel Park weed consumption lounge Hot Box Social and includes various self care activities like facials, aromatherapy, chair massages, puff and paint, waxing, yoga, and meditation sessions. There will also be a taco bar, fresh fruit, and vendors. This event is only for ages 21 and up, and if you’re a parent you probably need a break from those bad ass kids anyway. The Eventbrite page says “BRING YOUR YOGA MATS” in all caps, so don’t forget it.

Event Details Self Care Station Sat., Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hot Box Social 23610 John R Rd., Hazel Park Oakland County

