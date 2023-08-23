Messages of love and hope will illuminate Lake St. Clair at Water Lantern Festival

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Water Lantern Festival is an annual gathering that takes place in dozens of locations across the country.

As the sun sets on Lake St. Clair on Saturday, hundreds of floating lanterns adorned with messages will illuminate the water and drift away.

The Water Lantern Festival is an annual gathering that takes place in dozens of locations across the country, and this year the event is coming to Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township. The event features food trucks, vendors, a scavenger hunt, music, giveaways, activities, and the awe-inspiring sight of hundreds of lanterns lighting up the lake.

“This Water Lantern Festival creates a beautiful and unique way to share your hopes, dreams, and aspirations,” Nate Sorensen, the festival’s event director, said in a statement. “It’s a night that you will never forget.”

Each participant will receive a seven-inch wooden cube wrapped in rice paper and illuminated by an LED light. Attendees are encouraged to write or draw anything personal that brings “hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection.”

As many as 2,400 people are expected to attend the family-friendly event.

