A Studio 54 icon, a Betty Davis tribute, a fundraiser for Ukraine, and more things to do in Detroit this week

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Nicky Siano, a NYC dance music pioneer, performs in Detroit on Friday.

Black Women Rock Betty Davis Tribute

After a nearly two-year hiatus, the funky fresh collective Black Women Rock is heading back to the stage with a Betty Davis Tribute at the Charles H. Wright Museum. These badass ladies have a three-day extravaganza planned for their return, and have rebranded as The Daughters of Betty. As the name suggests, the group is made up of Black women rock ’n’ rollers, mostly from Detroit, who perform original music, cover songs, and spoken word poetry. There will be a performance at the Wright on Saturday with appearances by jessica Care Moore, Militia Vox, Sate, and more, and a post-show artist’s talk with yoga and a continental breakfast on Sunday. The post-show events are free. —Randiah Camille Green

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the Charles H. Wright Museum; ​​315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-494-5800; thewright.org; Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online via Eventbrite. Yoga and continental breakfast on Sunday, March 27 starts at 11:30 a.m. and the artist talk begins at 1 p.m.

Nicky Siano

Nicky Siano had already left his mark on New York City’s club scene when he was only 17 years old, opening The Gallery in 1973. It was there that he created the blueprint for the modern DJ, pioneering techniques like beatmatching, EQing, and using three turntables, and serving as inspiration to influential DJs like Larry Levan and Frankie Knuckles. Soon after, he landed a gig at the famous Studio 54, before allegedly being fired for excessive drug use; after a friend died of AIDS, he retired from nightlife in 1982 to get sober and serve as a social worker. After 15 years away from the turntables, Siano returned in the late ’90s and at 67 years old he continues to spin to this day. Friday’s special performance will include a screening of the trailer for the upcoming film Love is the Message: DJ Nicky Siano and the club that changed music forever, and Detroit DJ TYLER_ will open. —Lee DeVito

Doors at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 25 at Spot Lite; 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; spotlitedetroit.com. Tickets start at $20.

Talib Kweli DJ set

Talib Kweli doesn’t really need an introduction. The Brooklyn rapper has established himself as an instantly recognizable name in hip-hop as a solo artist and half Black Star with Mos Def. The man has been featured on a long list of collabs with everyone from Pharrell Williams, to Just Blaze, and Kanye West. On Friday, the socially conscious lyricist will be making his way to Detroit not for a rap gig, but for an intimate DJ set at the Tangent Gallery. —Randiah Camille Green

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 25 at the Tangent Gallery; 715 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit; tangentgallery.com. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased either through Eventbrite or at the door.

Slavic Solidarity: A Dinner for Ukraine at Frame

Hazel Park’s Frame will host a Slavic dinner in solidarity with Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing attack. “Slavic Solidarity: A Dinner for Ukraine” will feature elevated versions of Ukrainian dishes prepared by chef Michael Barrera. This includes zakuski — duck rillettes, cheese, pickles, and bread — and Ukraine’s national dish, borscht (beet soup). Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America’s #SupportUkraine Humanitarian Effort, which provides aid to Ukrainian refugees, children, and front-line defenders. —Randiah Camille Green

Tickets are $85 per person. Dinner seatings are at 5:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 and 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. Frame is located at 23839 John R Rd., No. 2, Hazel Park; framehazelpark.com. Wine pairings and cocktails are available at an additional cost.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.