Bruce Campbell’s BruceFest is headed for Detroit’s Masonic Temple this June

Tue, Mar 22, 2022

Bruce Campbell.
Markus Wissmann / Shutterstock
Bruce Campbell.

Alright you primitive screwheads, listen up. Campy horror movie legend Bruce Campbell is bringing his film festival BruceFest to Detroit’s Masonic Temple June 17-19.

The three-day fest is a celebration of all things Campbell, and will include screenings of his cult classics like The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, and My Name is Bruce.

The man himself will be onsite for Q&A sessions, autograph signings, photo ops, live commentary, and more. Plus, fans will have the chance to get up close and personal with actual props from the films.

“We’re going back to where [it] all began this summer,” Campbell, who is a Royal Oak native, tweeted on Monday announcing this year’s gathering alongside a photo of him wearing a "homecoming king" sash. (Royal Oak is not Detroit, but OK, Bruce.)

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25 at noon and are available as three-day passes for $300, $450, or $600 with each tier offering different perks. Pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday.

The $600 "Kandarian Demon Package" includes exclusive access to “Evil Dead in Concert,” a screening of The Evil Dead accompanied by a live score from composer Joseph LoDuca.

More info, including tickets, can be found at brucefest.co.


You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge

Rum A146271 57 lb. neutered male, approx. 1 1/2 yrs old. American Pit Bull Terrier He's very energetic, and playful. Still learning some manners, but he is young. He&#146;s always smiling and happy. What a cutie! Unknown behavior with cats/kids Dog Reactive

Oldest neighborhood: Corktown (c. 1840s) Irish immigrants fleeing the Great Irish Potato Famine of the 1840s settled in Corktown, named after County Cork, Ireland, which is now Detroit&#146;s oldest extant neighborhood. By coincidence, Henry Ford&#146;s ancestors were from Ireland, and now the Ford Motor Co. is redeveloping the massive Michigan Central Station near Corktown to serve as a new laboratory for electric and autonomous vehicles. Photo by Brian Mulloy, Wikimedia Creative Commons

You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge

Rum A146271 57 lb. neutered male, approx. 1 1/2 yrs old. American Pit Bull Terrier He's very energetic, and playful. Still learning some manners, but he is young. He&#146;s always smiling and happy. What a cutie! Unknown behavior with cats/kids Dog Reactive

Oldest neighborhood: Corktown (c. 1840s) Irish immigrants fleeing the Great Irish Potato Famine of the 1840s settled in Corktown, named after County Cork, Ireland, which is now Detroit&#146;s oldest extant neighborhood. By coincidence, Henry Ford&#146;s ancestors were from Ireland, and now the Ford Motor Co. is redeveloping the massive Michigan Central Station near Corktown to serve as a new laboratory for electric and autonomous vehicles. Photo by Brian Mulloy, Wikimedia Creative Commons

