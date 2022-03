Bruce Campbell’s BruceFest is headed for Detroit’s Masonic Temple this June

click to enlarge Markus Wissmann / Shutterstock Bruce Campbell.

We’re going back to where is all began this summer! BruceFest: Homecoming returns to Detroit at the Masonic Temple this June 17, 18 & 19!

For more info and presale registration head to https://t.co/7iHxUB1T3C pic.twitter.com/9oAr3rXgRH — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) March 21, 2022

Alright you primitive screwheads, listen up. Campy horror movie legend Bruce Campbell is bringing his film festival BruceFest to Detroit’s Masonic Temple June 17-19.The three-day fest is a celebration of all things Campbell, and will include screenings of his cult classics like, andThe man himself will be onsite for Q&A sessions, autograph signings, photo ops, live commentary, and more. Plus, fans will have the chance to get up close and personal with actual props from the films.“We’re going back to where [it] all began this summer,” Campbell, who is a Royal Oak native, tweeted on Monday announcing this year’s gathering alongside a photo of him wearing a "homecoming king" sash. (Royal Oak is not Detroit, but OK, Bruce.)Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25 at noon and are available as three-day passes for $300, $450, or $600 with each tier offering different perks. Pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday.The $600 "Kandarian Demon Package" includes exclusive access to “Evil Dead in Concert,” a screening ofaccompanied by a live score from composer Joseph LoDuca.More info, including tickets, can be found at brucefest.co