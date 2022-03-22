Bruce Campbell’s BruceFest is headed for Detroit’s Masonic Temple this June

Alright you primitive screwheads, listen up. Campy horror movie legend Bruce Campbell is bringing his film festival BruceFest to Detroit’s Masonic Temple June 17-19.
The three-day fest is a celebration of all things Campbell, and will include screenings of his cult classics like The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, and My Name is Bruce.
The man himself will be onsite for Q&A sessions, autograph signings, photo ops, live commentary, and more. Plus, fans will have the chance to get up close and personal with actual props from the films.
“We’re going back to where [it] all began this summer,” Campbell, who is a Royal Oak native, tweeted on Monday announcing this year’s gathering alongside a photo of him wearing a "homecoming king" sash. (Royal Oak is not Detroit, but OK, Bruce.)
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25 at noon and are available as three-day passes for $300, $450, or $600 with each tier offering different perks. Pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday.
The $600 "Kandarian Demon Package" includes exclusive access to “Evil Dead in Concert,” a screening of The Evil Dead accompanied by a live score from composer Joseph LoDuca.
More info, including tickets, can be found at brucefest.co.
We’re going back to where is all began this summer! BruceFest: Homecoming returns to Detroit at the Masonic Temple this June 17, 18 & 19!— Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) March 21, 2022
For more info and presale registration head to https://t.co/7iHxUB1T3C pic.twitter.com/9oAr3rXgRH
