Switcheroo: El Guapo taco truck sells to Mac Shack ownership

The ownership behind El Guapo Mexican food truck is calling it quits.
That doesn't mean fans won't see the mobile eatery roaming around town. Co-owner Dan Gearig announced on Facebook on Tuesday that he's sold El Guapo to Mac Shack truck owners Bryan Sutton and Ben Beazley.
El Guapo claims being the first "licensed and accepted food truck" to operate in Detroit, which had been behind the times in the nationwide food truck explosion of the late aughts (though we can't speak to the many taco trucks that have long occupied street corners in southwest Detroit).
The Mexican-ish menu got its start in 2011. Mac 'n Cheese specialists Mac Shack, vegan-friendly Shimmy Shack, and others joined suit, often congregating together at Wayne State, Cadillac Square, Royal Oak Farmers Market, and Eastern Market.
In a Facebook note, Gearig expresses gratitude to fans and to employees, who he says endured 18-20-hour days for months at a time.
The announcement came with a flood of well wishers to co-owners Dan and Lindsay Gearig. Among its followers, former Detroit Free Press restaurant critic Sylvia Rector, who called El Guapo "a pioneer here in the food truck biz."
To loyalists who questioned the future of the menu, which includes fusions like pork belly confit and Korean short rib, Dan Gearig says the menu, truck, and crew will remain the same.
For more on El Guapo's weekly schedule, click here.
See the rest of Gearig's announcement below: